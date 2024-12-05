FREE PODCAST 12/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss a new day for The New Day, Trip’s booking and storytelling style, WarGames, Dungeon & Dragons alignment system, more (102 min.)

News Ticker

December 5, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:

  • A new day for the New Day
  • Trip’s “shades of grey” booking
  • Dungeon & Dragons alignment system and its application in wrestling
  • Trip’s “swarm booking” style of storytelling
  • The commentators
  • What favor does Punk want?
  • Survivor Series WarGames, Bloodline vs. Bloodline
  • Breaker vs. Kaiser vs. Sheamus
  • Women’s WarGames match – better off as a traditional Survivor series elimination match?
  • Gunther vs. Priest
  • Knight vs. Nakamura and the “real” reason behind Knights “yips”
  • Peacock, please get with the times, technologically
  • And more…

