FREE PODCAST 12/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Meyers discuss a new day for The New Day, Trip’s booking and storytelling style, WarGames, Dungeon & Dragons alignment system, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Mike Meyers acknowledge:
- A new day for the New Day
- Trip’s “shades of grey” booking
- Dungeon & Dragons alignment system and its application in wrestling
- Trip’s “swarm booking” style of storytelling
- The commentators
- What favor does Punk want?
- Survivor Series WarGames, Bloodline vs. Bloodline
- Breaker vs. Kaiser vs. Sheamus
- Women’s WarGames match – better off as a traditional Survivor series elimination match?
- Gunther vs. Priest
- Knight vs. Nakamura and the “real” reason behind Knights “yips”
- Peacock, please get with the times, technologically
- And more…
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.