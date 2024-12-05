FREE PODCAST 12/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk AEW’s strengths & weaknesses after ten shows, NXT’s groove, SD doldrums, Raw’s rebound, NWA, ROH (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (12-5-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast talking AEW’s strengths & weaknesses after ten shows, NXT’s groove, Smackdown doldrums, Raw’s rebound, Wednesday’s razor thin ratings difference in recent weeks, NWA Power, State of ROH, Mauro Ranallo-Corey Graves, and much more.

