FREE PODCAST 12/5 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Hawkins talk Dog Food Humiliation, Man Spanks Man mid-ring, live callers, on-site report (120 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (12-6-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Cameron Hawkins of the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Smackdown with the fallout from Survivor Series with live callers, an on-site correspondent, and mailbag questions and comments.

They talked about Dog Food Humiliation by Corbin & Co. against Roman Reigns, The Fiend’s new TLC opponent The Miz, shouldn’t announcers be more concerned for Daniel Bryan’s safety storyline-wise, Lacey talks about being a marine and a mom in her full-fledged official babyface promo, Man Spanks Man mid-ring in angle between Elias and Drake Maverick, Tag Team Fatal Four-way and more TLC developments.

Plus off-air notes and dark matches from our on-site correspondent in Lafayette, La. including Bray vs. Miz. Also, some AEW talk about Kenny Omega’s push on Dynamite and assessing whether there’s any indications of a wrestling boom since October.

