Jesse “The Body” Ventura, the original color commentator Saturday Night’s Main Event in the mid-1980s, returns to that role at next Saturday’s return of Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC.

Ventura, a former Minnesota governor who moved on from the WWF to be a commentator with WCW in the 1990s, was known for his bombastic heel commentary and outfits.

