TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (12/5): Lilly’s report on Hardys vs. The System, Grace vs. Steelz

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

DECEMBER 5, 2024

WINSTON-SALEM, NC AT BENTON CONVENTION CENTER

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from Turning Point.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) TRENT SEVEN vs. ACE AUSTIN vs. LEON SLATER vs. KUSHIDA vs. JDC

The winner of the match gets an X Division Title shot at Final Resolution. Seven had the advantage at the start. Slater attempted a dive, but he was cut off by JDC. Ace did a dive on the pile at ringside. Seven and JDC teamed up to beat up on Ace, then on Slater. JDC eventually tried to roll up Seven. Slater hit a big dive. Ace delivered a superplex on Slater. Everyone exchanged moves. Kushida landed a kick and a back to the future on Slater and got the pin.

WINNER: Kushida in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A fast-paced opener that the crowd was definitely into.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Tasha Steelz. She talked about her match tonight with Jordynne Grace. She said she was making her way to the Knockouts Title. [c]

(2) SAMI CALLIHAN & PCO vs. THE GOOD HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch)

The Good Hands did mic work before the match and John Skyler said it was great to be in South Carolina (they were in North Carolina), which received boos, of course. He insulted Sami Callihan and PCO. Sami and PCO dominated the first part of the match, but the Good Hands made a comeback. PCO made the hot tag. Sami assisted PCO with a senton and PCO pinned Hotch for the win.

WINNERS: Sami Callihan & PCO in 7:00.

The lights went out and the number 23 flashed on the screens. Sami looked concerned. [c]

-Nic Nemeth promo. He was quickly interrupted by KC Navarro and AJ Francis. AJ challenged Nic to a title match. Nic said since he’s a fighting champion, he would accept. Santino Marella stepped in. AJ said he wanted the match in Atlanta. Santino made the match official at Final Resolution.

(3) MATT HARDY & JEFF HARDY (c) vs. EDDIE EDWARDS & BRIAN MYERS (w/Alisha Edwards) — TNA World Tag Team Title match

The Hardys got the expected huge ovation. The Hardys took the early part of the match, to the delight of the fans. Myers gave Matt a chop block to turn the tide. [c]

Jeff made the hot tag and fought off Myers and Edwards. Myers caught Jeff with a spear. The Hardys gave Edwards two Twists of Fate. Myers broke up the pin attempt. Jeff did a dive on Myers and Edwards. The Hardys brought out a table from under the ring. Alisha hit the Hardys with a kendo stick to cause a DQ.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy by DQ in 11:00.

Edwards and Myers attacked the Hardys after the match and put Matt and Jeff through the table.

(D.L.’s Take: A crowd-pleasing match with an unsatisfying ending. Crowd was into this the whole way through. I sense that a tables match is coming.)

-Dani Luna and Jody Threat promo. They said they wanted to spotlight tag team wrestling. Dani said she was taking on Ash By Elegance next week. [c]

-Replay of the The System putting the Hardys through a table.

-Santino Marella walked to the stage, to a big ovation. He made a tables match between the two teams at Final Resolution. Who could have called this?

-Sami Callihan and PCO confronted Hammerstone and Jake Something. Sami accused them of putting the 23 on the screen. Hammerstone denied it. Sami challenged them to a match.

(4) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. TASHA STEELZ

Rosemary was shown looking on from the rafters. Grace gave Steelz a delayed suplex. Steelz made a comeback with kicks. [c]

Grace made a comeback. They traded the advantage. As Grace was going for the Juggernaut Driver, Alisha Edwards ran to ringside and caused a distraction. Grace went for the Shades of Samoa, but Alisha interfered, and Steelz got the pin.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 16:00.

Steelz and Alisha attacked Grace, but Masha Slamovich ran in for the save. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for Final Resolution. Joe Hendry came out and joined the commentary team.

-The wrestlers in the main event did their ring entrances. [c]

(5) MIKE SANTANA & JONATHAN GRESHAM & ERIC YOUNG & STEVE MACLIN vs. FRANKIE KAZARIAN & JOSH ALEXANDER & JUDAS ICARUS & TRAVIS WILLIAMS

All eight wrestlers fought at the start. The action quickly spilled to the floor. Things got back under control and Gresham and Williams faced off. Frankie had the advantage on Maclin. [c]

Frankie’s team got the heat on Young. Santana made the hot tag and ran wild. The Northern Armory tagged in and out. Alexander and Santana had an exchange. Gresham put Alexander in an octopus submission. Everyone fought at ringside. Kazarian interfered, allowing Alexander to pin Gresham.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian & Josh Alexander & Judas Icarus & Travis Williams in 18:00.