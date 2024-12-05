NXT HITS & MISSES (12/3): Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade, Tag Team Number One Contender Battle Royal, Eric Bischoff, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jaida Parker vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade: Hit

This was a lot of fun. Some clever early pin attempts early on and based on the relative inexperience of some of the women, they all worked well together. An unexpected finish with Sinclair picking up the win, in an unusual way. Good for Wren: she’s become a fun character since joining The No Quarter Catch Crew.

Tag Team Number One Contender Battle Royal: Hit

First of all, I liked the “eliminated and your partner is, too” rule being deleted from the equation. Although a lot of these teams aren’t ‘established’ in the tag team ranks, I appreciate that they are trying to re-build the tag team division in NXT. I was surprised that Edris Enofe and Malik Blade weren’t in this…

Totally didn’t expect for The NQCC to win – especially with Wren’s win earlier. I was pulling for either Hank/Tank or Gallus (who have been severely underutilized since coming to America), but I like the decision to go in a different direction. Could The NQCC capture multiple gold at Deal1ne?

Eric Bischoff: Hit

I love me some Eric Bischoff and it was great to see him again. The segment between Ridge Holland and Trick Williams was well done. I’m more invested in this match than I was before this segment, especially with the football/rugby comparison.

Nikkata Lyons vs. Karmen Petrovic: Hit

I’m not sure how hard Lyons hits her strikes, but Petrovic sold them as lethal. Karmen’s strikes looked good, as well. I was cold on Petrovic at first, but with her character development with Ashante The Adonis, she’s grown on me. The Petrovic win surprised me, but it does fall in to the on-going story line with Karmen and Ashante, so it was acceptable.

Izzi Dame vs. Gigi Dolin: Minor Hit

No real surprise with the winner of the match up. Gigi’s return wouldn’t have a loss off the bat, but I think Dame looked better than previously in matches, so good to see her progression. The Shawn Spears appearance was interesting…and of course, Tatum Paxley at ringside made me smile…I look forward to the teaming of Paxley and Dolin…maybe adding another member to battle Fatal Influence?

Lexis King vs. Axiom vs. Cedric Alexander vs. Eddy Thorpe: Hit

I enjoyed this match way more than I thought I would. Thorpe showing more heelish behavior in ring has peaked my interest in him. I thought Axiom would pick up the win to further the dissention between he and Nathan Frazier to roll into Dead1ne (I hate typing that…my grammar alarm fires off!).

