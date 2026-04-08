FREE PODCAST 4/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review WrestlePro Tenth Anniversary featuring Ricochet vs. Akeem, Caster vs. Bowens, MJF appearance, big break for NWA, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland check out WrestlePro’s Tenth Anniversary, which feels more like a regular show then a tenth anniversary spectacular, but features a three-way battle of the initials pitting Champion CPA against LSG & Vargas, the Acclaimed do battle in a non-AEW ring and end with some puzzling comments on their futures, Ricochet and Sidney Akeem tear the house down, and was capped off with an appearance by MJF to challenge Pat Buck. We also talk about the NWA’s big break onto semi-national television and what it could mean down the line. For VIP listeners, we make a foray into the big leagues to watch one-time show favorites Swipe Right (aka the Vanity Project) on their PLE debut, and the pros and cons of how they are faring in NXT.

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