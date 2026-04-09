VIP PODCAST 4/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Omega’s strong closing promo with MJF, Jericho’s return speech, Dynasty hype, United Empire, Willow vs. Aminata, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 8 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including a strong closing segment with Kenny Omega and MJF with perhaps Omega’s best promo of his career. Also, Chris Jericho set the stage for this stint in AEW in a calculated and likely effective way before Ricochet came out and set up his first feud. Darby also stayed focused on the AEW Title. Plus, United Empire in the main event, Copeland & Christian vs. FTR hype, a strong Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata match, and more.

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