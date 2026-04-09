FREE PODCAST 4/8 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Lilly react to Kenny Omega’s best promo ever, Jericho’s segment, United Empire, Darby, Thekla, Perry-Callis, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Darrin Lilly to review AEW Dynamite with live caller, chat, and email contributions throughout. They start with effusive praise for Kenny Omega’s best promo ever and an overall stellar show-closing segment with MJF that perfectly rebutted the Pat McAfee nonsense and general tone of WWE’s WrestleMania 42 build. They also reviewed Chris Jericho’s carefully crafted promo, Darby Allin’s promo on his title aspirations, Thekla’s weird promo, a strange hint of Jack Perry perhaps aligning with Don Callis Family, Willow Nightingale, Christian & Copeland, and more.
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