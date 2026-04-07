NXT TV RESULTS (4/7): Wells’s live report on new champion Lola Vice, Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame, Troy vs. Briggs vs. Carver, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

APRIL 7, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Vic welcomed us to the show and threw to a video package of highlights from Stand & Deliver. They went well out of order to save Sol Ruca vs. Zaria and Lola Vice winning the Women’s Championship just before the main event.

-Tony D’Angelo opened the show; it’s weird that WWE.com didn’t actually promote him appearing, despite promoting that Vice would do so. There was a “you deserve it” chant, which really wouldn’t have been true before this recent run. He said he’s now THE man and finally he’s become NXT Champion. He pointed out that he was the first ever Grand Slam champion in NXT history. Not that the Heritage Cup exists anymore. He said he’s got an iron grip on the title and there’s nobody who can take it from him – not Ethan Page, not Ricky Saints, and not even Joe Hendry.

Hendry’s music played. He looked down the ramp with a serious look. He congratulated Tony D’Angelo and said he was the better man…on one night. A night when “we had to deal with those two clowns.” He said if he wasn’t there, maybe we’d still be singing that we believe.

Ethan Page entered and said if anything, he should be celebrating but thanks to his so-called friend, now we’ve got a knock-off Punisher as the champion.

Saints entered next and said if he’d just put his little ego aside, everyone would look at him as the two-time NXT Champion. Tony told them all to get in line, because the outcome will be the same – he’ll beat their asses.

DarkState’s music played and they jumped the four men from the audience. The show awkwardly went to split-screen during the brawl, even as Vic was still talking. [c]

-The four from the fatal four-way were all complaining to Robert Stone, and for some reason, Hank, Tank and Dante Chen were all there as well. Stone told the men from the fatal four-way that they would be facing DarkState at the top of the hour.

(1) SOL RUCA vs. IZZI DAME (w/Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

This match was made at Stand & Deliver when Dame was upset she wasn’t on the card and butted in on a Ruca interview near the end of the show. The two grappled to open until Dame hit a knee and a boot. Ruca hit a snap mare and a standing moonsault for two. Ruca surfed on Dame – just another thing she does that seems more heel than face. Dame drove down Ruca during a dropkick attempt and took her to a corner to batter her with blocks. Ruca reversed and charged Dame down into a corner. After a few reversals, Ruca hit an X-factor, then booted Dame to the outside and hit a twisting springboard cross-body to the outside as the match went to commercial. So no split-screen here, but we got one for the opening non-match brawl. [c]

Vic was mid-sentence upon return; is there a production problem tonight? Ruca fought back from a heat segment with a cross-body and both women sold on the mat, allowing Vic to show some of the impact moves that happened during the break. They did some yay-boo strike exchanges and Ruca hit a mean uppercut and palm strike. German suplex by Ruca out of the corner followed by a missile dropkick. Running knee by Ruca got a long two; Dame sold it well by having her eyes closed during the count.

Dame hit a suplex to get back into it. Dame hit a jawbreaker after flying off the top for two. Ruca hit a backslide for two. Ruca hit a spear and Dame exited the ring quickly. Spears saved Dame from a dropkick on the outside, and Zaria speared Ruca out of nowhere. There was a bit of a “Zaria” chant. Dame rolled Ruca back in and hit Dame Over for the win.

WINNER: Izzi Dame at 10:34.

Zaria yelled at Ruca “I say when this ends!”, then kissed her forehead and shoved her head down into the mat.

(Wells’s Analysis: Very strong match by two women who have had a very good last year or so in the ring. During S&D it seemed like it was tipped that the Ruca-Zaria issue was over, and this match being made so quickly led into that, but it was a red herring as there’s still apparently more to tell between the two. That explains why Ruca went over a match that Zaria seemingly needed to win)

-The Vanity Project were talking to Robert Stone when Blake Monroe showed up. VP had decorated a belt to give to Monroe that was sweet and ladylike and dark and evil on the other and proclaimed she was the forever the North American Champion in her eyes. She loved it. Stone said she couldn’t just declare herself the champion, given that she lost on Saturday.

-Keanu Carver entered ahead of the triple threat. [c]

-Elio LeFleur talked to EK Prosper (formerly Eli Knight) and Dorian Van Dux (a recent signee from Belgium) about the upcoming Speed tournament necessitated by LeFleur’s injury. Prosper is a face and Van Dux seems to be also, but they’ll be facing off next week.

(2) JASPER TROY vs. JOSH BRIGGS vs. KEANU CARVER

Troy got taken out temporarily early on to allow the other two to go. Side slam and a big splash by Briggs for two. After all this time Book is still saying “Keenu.” Troy showed up again and barreled into both other men to take control. Briggs and Carver hit a chokeslam on Troy, and then Carver leveled Briggs with a right. He covered Troy for two, broken up by Briggs. Troy got dumped again. Short-arm clothesline by Carver for two. Carver whipped Briggs into a corner, then stomped on him a bit. Troy tried to get back in the ring, but Carver booted him out, then followed him out and charged him to the apron. Carver reentered and walked right into a big boot by Briggs. Carver launched a charging Briggs into the air for a big landing. Action spilled outside and Briggs took control just before commercial. [c]

Carver threw strikes at both men as they flanked him. Briggs ran the ropes and took down Troy with a cross-body, but Carver put down Briggs with a running powerslam for two. Carver threw Briggs into Troy, then hit Troy with a spinebuster for two. Carver leaned on Briggs in one corner, but got up when he realized Troy was closing in on him. Troy got his shine next by taking out both guys with power moves. Black Hole slam for Briggs. Chokeslam for Carver. Troy covered Briggs for two. Troy went up in a corner but Briggs shoved him to the floor for a loud landing.

Briggs and Carver threw rights from their knees, then their feet. Briggs ran himself into a back elbow. Carver did the same. Briggs took down Carver and ran the ropes but Troy charged in and blocked him. Troy tried to chokeslam Briggs but Carver pounced Troy out of the ring. Carver pounced Briggs and hit his finisher.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 13:04.

(Wells’s Analysis: Carver is a very effective big-man wrestler, but it’s a fair question whether he’ll run into problems because he’s not nearly as big a man as either of his opponents tonight, or much of the main roster. A satisfying, loud match)

-Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley talked about their upcoming match against Blake Monroe & Jackson Drake. Hill said Monroe liked shiny things like a magpie or an octopus, so maybe Paxley should try giving her a piece of tin foil. Paxley said she hadn’t tried that yet. Ricky Saints showed up and asked why the two of them are always laughing. Hill joked about Saints getting his ass beat at S&D.

-Joe Hendry made his entrance ahead of the eight-man match. The show went to split-screen for the entrances. Well, they’re certainly doing things differently tonight. [c]

(3) TONY D’ANGELO & JOE HENDRY & ETHAN PAGE & RICKY SAINTS vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars & Cutler James)

The ref tried to get order. Tony DD jumped DarkState and the ref called for the bell anyway. D got himself stuck in the DarkState corner and they quadruple-teamed him early, making quick tags and keeping him in their corner. D finally took control over Lennox, then reached out to Hendry for a tag, but Page swooped in and tagged himself in. He ran into quick trouble and Shugars tagged in, but Page hit him with a suplex for one. Page held up Shugars for a delayed suplex, but Saints tagged himself in, to the annoyance of Page. Page and Saints argued long enough for James to tag in and isolate Saints in the corner. Saints was able to rollbetween them and tag in Hendry, who hit a block. “We believe” chant. Hendry held up James for a very delayed suplex; the crowd counted to sixteen before he converted on the move.

Saints tagged in and worked over Cutler in a neutral corner. Saints strutted along the top rope and came down and hit a knee lift for two. Page tagged in and he and Saints hit a tandem suplex. As they got excited about being able to work together again, Griffin tagged in and laid them both out. Lennox tagged in and got leveled, and Page reluctantly tagged in Tony D, who started taking over. He struck everything that moved until Lennox hit him with a spinebuster. The match went to split-screen. [c]

Hendry was on the wrong end of a heat sequence, but he took down Shugars and started crawling for a tag as Vic went to some recaps. Page & Saints didn’t seem interested in tagging in and Vic called it out. James hit a back elbow on Hendry. James put down Hendry with a body slam and covered for two. Hendry fought to his feet and threw some chops, but James put him down with another big right. Griffin tagged in and Hendry fired up and threw rights at both of them. James hit an interesting backbreaker for two. Things broke down and almost everyone was in the ring. Lennox hit Hendry with a cheap right, but Myles Borne charged down through the crowd and took out Lennox.

D’Angelo recovered and made the tag. He hit German suplexes on all three remaining members. Page and Saints worked together to dump Griffing. James took out Page but D took out James. Hendry took out DarkState with a plancha. D’Angelo had Shugars beat with his finisher, but Page tagged himself, added Twisted Grin, and poached the pin. Page celebrated to his music, but D came back in and chokeslammed him. D’Angelo’s music played and he held up his belt.

WINNERS: Ethan Page & Tony D’Angelo & Joe Hendry & Ricky Saints at 14:58.

(Wells’s Analysis: Everyone got their stuff in and they ended with the angle that’ll get D’Angelo his likely first challenger. It was more of a house show match, but that’s not a bad thing in this case)

-In a promoted segment, Jaida Parker cut a promo on Kelani Jordan ahead of a match next week.

-Lexis King entered, with all of Birthright with him, ahead of a Speed Tournament match. [c]

(4) CHAZZ “STARBOY” HALL vs. LEXIS KING – Speed Tournament match

Hall got an inset promo stating he’s been tearing up the west coast indies since he was 11. He’s basically a Haight-Ashbury 1960s rocker type. Vic mentioned he was going to face the Evolve Champion tomorrow, but didn’t mention that the champion is Aaron Rourke. I guess they’re not mentioning people on TV until it’s time to really introduce them.

After a back-and-forth first minute, Starboy hit a tope suicida. Back inside, he went for a shooting star press but ate knees. The Coronation finished.

WINNER: Lexis King at 2:06.

(Wells’s Analysis: He’ll face the winner of EK Prosper-Dorian Van Dux. Apparently the final match will be on “NXT Revenge – Week 2.” So more special episodes are on the way.

-Tony D said to Robert Stone that he wants Ethan Page. Stone said he can make that happen. On D’s way out, he stopped as he saw Keanu Carver standing in his way. There was an “oooohhh” and the mic caught one fan saying “Aw sh*t!”

-Shiloh Hill and Tatum Paxley made their entrance ahead of the mixed tag match. [c]

(5) SHILOH HILL & TATUM PAXLEY vs. JACKSON DRAKE & BLAKE MONROE