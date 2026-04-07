VIP PODCAST 4/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: The Levesque-Khan-McMahon texts, TKO’s increasing meddling and conflicts of interest with what serves wrestling fans (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss the newly released Paul Levesque-Nick Khan-Vince McMahon text exchanges, TKO’s increasing meddling and conflicts of interest with what serves wrestling fans which manifested with the ill-conceived Pat McAfee involvement in the Randy Orton-Cody Rhodes story. Is groundwork being laid for Vince McMahon’s return to TKO in some capacity that could turn into an on-air return or creative role? Why would TKO execs take that chance given what’s known about McMahon now? Thoughts on the C.M. Punk promo on Raw last night and why he was justified to be angry but what he said was just as much about brand-building for himself as it was genuine rage.

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