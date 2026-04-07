WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS – NXT Edition: Tony D’Angelo 2.0, Gargano Can’t Escape this slump, Swipe Right For the Vanity Project, Bourne Loser, Can Vice Takes the Heat?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stand & Deliver, the biggest NXT show of the year, is in the books. This annual event often signals post-WrestleMania call-ups, as several of NXT’s top stars make the jump to the main roster.

It’s never entirely clear when – or which – talent will be called up. This winter saw three major call-ups from the NXT Men’s Division – Oba Femi, Trick Williams, and Je’Von Evans—but only one from the Women’s Division in Jordynne Grace. That imbalance will likely be addressed in the coming weeks.

Several NXT stars appear ready for the next level. Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, Blake Monroe, and Jacey Jayne all feel like finished products capable of contributing immediately. Others, such as Kelani Jordan and Sol Ruca, are close, but could benefit from a bit more polish.

With top stars departing, opportunities are opening across the card. New champions have already been crowned, signaling a clear transition period for the brand.

The landscape of NXT is shifting – and with it, the fortunes of WWE’s next generation.

Rising Star of the Week: Tony D’Angelo

Tony D’Angelo is an NXT veteran who spent years held back by an outdated gimmick. Ironically, his commitment to the “Don of NXT” persona may have prolonged its lifespan; he was simply too convincing for creative to move on.

That finally changed this past summer. Since returning in December, D’Angelo has presented himself as a serious, no-nonsense powerhouse driven by revenge and championship ambition.

The in-ring improvement has been significant. His offense is now more believable and hard-hitting, evoking the kind of physical dominance associated with Brock Lesnar. He feels dangerous in a way he never did before.

However, this evolution comes with a new challenge: D’Angelo now lacks a clearly defined character. While his intensity is effective, it doesn’t yet translate into a compelling personality. In that sense, he resembles Austin Theory’s recent reset – improved in presentation, but still searching for identity.

As NXT Champion, D’Angelo has momentum, but his connection with the audience remains uncertain. Fans have yet to fully embrace or reject him.

The opportunity is there. The coming weeks will determine whether D’Angelo establishes himself as a top performer or shines a spotlight on his flaws.

First Runner-up: The Vanity Project

Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes may be in their early 20s, but they carry themselves like cocky high school elites rather than seasoned professionals – and that works in their favor.

They project the energy of classic teen movie antagonists or modern-day influencers: polished, arrogant, and easy to root against. In short, they’re highly effective heels.

Formerly known as Swipe Right, the team arguably lost some edge with the shift to “The Vanity Project,” but their overall presentation remains strong.

At Stand & Deliver, Baylor and Smokes successfully defended their titles against Los Americanos (Bravo & Rayo) in an entertaining match. Their performance highlighted creative offense, strong athleticism, and a willingness to sell with exaggerated flair reminiscent of Shawn Michaels and Mr. Perfect.

The act is already working, but it could be elevated further. Fully embracing a social media influencer or womanizer gimmick would sharpen their identity. Their alliance with Blake Monroe is a step in the right direction, but expanding their entourage to include younger-looking “groupies” could add another layer to their presentation.

Second Runner-up: Lola Vice

Lola Vice’s victory at Stand & Deliver to capture the NXT Women’s Championship came as a surprise to many.

From a physical standpoint, she looks the part. Vice carries herself like a legitimate fighter, and her MMA-based offense gives her matches a sense of authenticity. Her presentation, including elements of her Cuban heritage, adds to her uniqueness. Her greatest cheerleader is her father, who has made memorable appearances at a few of her matches.

The concern lies in her character. While credible, she has yet to develop the kind of personality that consistently connects with a broader audience. Her promos are solid but lack the charisma typically expected of a top champion.

Some of her in-ring mannerisms also feel at odds with her presentation.

Vice’s suggestive taunts (e.g., swiveling hips or shaking her rear suggestively) are reminiscent of the worst of the Bella Twins, more off-putting than exciting.

Following her win, Robert Stone’s congratulatory “you deserve it” framed the moment as recognition of her effort rather than dominance over the division, a subtle distinction that may affect how her reign is perceived.

Vice now faces a pivotal moment. Jacey Jayne was in a similar position last year and elevated her performance significantly after winning the title. Whether Vice can rise to that same level remains to be seen.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Worse or Better” with Stephanie Chase and Josh White, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Falling Star of the Week: Johnny Gargano

They say you can’t go home again. At Stand & Deliver, Johnny Gargano may have proven that point.

For years, “Johnny Wrestling” was synonymous with NXT’s identity, delivering standout matches that helped define the brand. His transition to the main roster, however, has been far less successful, with Gargano increasingly positioned as enhancement talent.

His return to NXT should have been a moment of resurgence. Instead, it highlighted how much has changed.

Gargano is no longer the same performer he was at his peak. He appears slower, less explosive, and unable to consistently reach the level that once made him exceptional. While the crowd initially rallied behind him, the match never found the higher gear fans expected.

His portrayal added to the disconnect. Cast as a babyface but relying on underhanded tactics, Gargano came across as inconsistent and difficult to fully support.

When the match ended abruptly, it felt deflating rather than impactful. What should have been a triumphant return instead underscored his decline.

First Runner-up: Myles Bourne

Johnny Gargano wasn’t the only one affected by this match; Myles Bourne may have been hurt even more.

As champion, this was a key opportunity for Bourne to solidify his connection with the audience. Instead, he found himself overshadowed by his opponent.

Facing a beloved NXT figure, Bourne was put in a difficult position from the start. His attempts to control the pace of the match, including the use of rest holds, inadvertently made him appear more like a heel than a babyface.

By the end of the match, the crowd’s reaction made the disconnect clear: They booed his resilience and even his clean victory.

The structure of the match worked against him, undermining his potential as a top babyface champion.

The post-match attack by Dion Lennox may provide a path forward. A clearly defined feud with a true heel could help reestablish Bourne’s role and give him an opportunity to win back the crowd.