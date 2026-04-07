WWE releases WrestleMania 42 line-ups for Night One and Night Two, including which night Brock vs. Oba takes place

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
WWE announced on ESPN this morning the distribution of matches on WrestleMania 42 weekend including which matches will take place on Saturday and Sunday and also which matches will simulcast on ESPN2 and ESPN on those respective nights’ first hours. WrestleMania takes place on Apr. 18 and 19 in Las Vegas, Nev. at Allegiant Stadium.
NIGHT ONE (Saturday)
- Cody Rhdoes vs. Randy Orton – WWE Title match
- Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan – Women’s World Title match
- A.J. Lee vs. Becky Lynch – Women’s Intercontinental Title match
- Gunther vs. Seth Rollins
- Nia Jax & Lash Legend vs. Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. The Bellas vs. Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair
- L.A. Knight & The Usos vs. Logan Paul & Austin Theory & IShowSpeed (simulcast on ESPN2)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu (simulcast on ESPN2)
NIGHT TWO (Sunday)
- C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns – World Heavyweight Title match
- Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley – Women’s WWE Title match
- Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams – U.S. Title match
- Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (simulcast on ESPN)
- Penta vs. J.D. McDonagh vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rey Mysterio – Ladder match for the Intercontinental Title
John Cena will host WrestleMania.
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