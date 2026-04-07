30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/9/1996): The episode where Goldust told Warrior he could climb on his back and Warrior fired back “whatever you’re into”

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 9, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #383 )

(Taped Apr. 1 in San Bernardino, Calif.)…

-Before the opening to Raw airs every week, there is the “WWF” signature graphic. Last month WCW introduced a new opening WCW signature for their shows, so this week the WWF updated theirs. The competition between the two groups is on every level imaginable…

-Vince McMahon and Mr. Perfect introduced and previewed the program as Yokozuna made his way to the ring for his match…

(1) Vader beat Yokozuna (w/Jim Cornette and Mr Fuji, who was waving an American flag) via referee’s decision. Yokozuna in the first minute, Vader dominated the next 90 seconds, and Yokozuna took over with a chokeslam and legdrop at 2:30. Yokozuna was too fatigued to make the cover. At 3:27 Yokozuna missed a charge into the corner. Vader then immediately splashed Yokozuna’s leg, which was draped over the bottom rope and being held by Cornette. The ref immediately called for the bell as Yokozuna screamed in pain. Vader splashed the leg two more times. They spent three minutes showing Yokozuna being tended to while Vader played to the crowd. McMahon chastised the fans who were cheering Vader… After a commercial they showed Yokozuna being driven to the back on a forklift with a splint on his leg…

-McMahon interviewed Ultimate Warrior. Warrior was his usual polished, high-energy self on his way to the ring. He said in his three years off he has been hearing the voices of the fans and thanked them for their support. When McMahon asked Warrior where he had been, Mr. Perfect said Warrior has been in Montana where all the lunatics are. As Warrior was talking about spirits and the like, Goldust interrupted.

More suggestive comments by Goldust. When Goldust hissed at Warrior, Warrior made a strange sound back. It was like two dogs meeting nose to nose with a fence between them. Goldust said, “Maybe I could climb on your back…” Warrior said: “Hold it right there, freak… Whatever those choose to do with what you dish out… whatever you’re into, I don’t give a sh–.” The fans popped. Warrior then promised, “I’ve got a full length movie for you, me kicking your ass from beginning to end.” If only Hulk Hogan could be so cool. Warrior clotheslined Goldust, who then fled…

-They showed Vader attacking Yokozuna with a chair backstage. Yokozuna did a great job screaming in horror at the pain…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWTorch ’90s Pastcast” with Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(2) Hunter Hearst Helmsley pinned Duke “The Dumpster” Droese at 6:44. A short soundbite aired with Marc Mero talking about his confrontation with Hunter last week. As they returned from a commercial, Droese was escaping from a Pedigree attempt. At 6:30 Droese gave Hunter a powerslam and signalled for his finisher. Hunter reversed it and hit the Pedigree to win. What aired was solid work… Highlights aired of Mankind attacking Undertaker last week…

They showed Yokozuna crying in agony as he was loaded into an ambulance. Mr. Perfect suggested we may never see Yokozuna again… Ahmed Johnson beat British Bulldog in an arm wrestling contest. Owen Hart was the highlight as he protested Ahmed’s oily hands and elbow placement. After losing, Bulldog nailed Ahmed with a chair and whipped him into a table and with the table several times… Goldust vs. Savio Vega was plugged for next week’s Raw…

(3) Shawn Michaels pinned Jerry Lawler. Diesel did color commentary during the match. He talked about how he once thought he was part of the Clique, but now Shawn’s invited all the fans to be part of it, so now he’s not part of it. Diesel said he wants to destroy Michaels’s life by taking the belt from him. Why? “Because I guess I’m just that kind of guy,” Diesel said. Diesel said he hit Michaels with a chair because Michaels told him his back was out of whack and needed to be smacked with a chair. As Lawler approached Michaels with a foreign object, Michaels kicked him for the pin. Diesel pummeled Michaels with the title belt after the match…