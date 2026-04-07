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NXT PREVIEW (4/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

April 7, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Men’s Speed Championship Tournament begins
  • Jasper Troy vs. Keanu Carver vs. Josh Briggs
  • Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame
  • Lola Vice championship celebration
  • DarkState to appear

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT STAND AND DELIVER RESULTS (4/4): Hendry vs. D’Angelo vs. Saints vs. Page, Grey vs. Vice vs. Jayne, Sol Ruca vs. Zaria, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Stand & Deliver Hit List: Thoughts on the two major title changes, running outside WrestleMania weekend, why the time wasn’t right for one wrestler

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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