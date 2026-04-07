NXT PREVIEW (4/7): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, April 7, 2026
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: CW Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Men’s Speed Championship Tournament begins
- Jasper Troy vs. Keanu Carver vs. Josh Briggs
- Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame
- Lola Vice championship celebration
- DarkState to appear
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT STAND AND DELIVER RESULTS (4/4): Hendry vs. D’Angelo vs. Saints vs. Page, Grey vs. Vice vs. Jayne, Sol Ruca vs. Zaria, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Stand & Deliver Hit List: Thoughts on the two major title changes, running outside WrestleMania weekend, why the time wasn’t right for one wrestler
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