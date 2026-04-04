NXT STAND AND DELIVER RESULTS (4/4): Hendry vs. D’Angelo vs. Saints vs. Page, Grey vs. Vice vs. Jayne, Sol Ruca vs. Zaria, more

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NXT STAND AND DELIVER RESULTS

APRIL 4, 2026

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI AT THE FACTORY

STREAMED LIVE ON YOUTUBE (U.S.) & NETFLIX (International)

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

(1) KENDAL GREY (w/Wren Sinclair) vs. LOLA VICE vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) (c) – Triple threat for the NXT Women’s Championship

In the absence of great feuds, outside of Ruca-Zaria (which has had its own missteps), they’re falling back on the old trope of multi-person matches for the championships this year. Oh well.

Jayne’s entrance was pretty cool, as she walked through the back with a cocky smirk on her face, and highlights of her recent victories played on either side of her with soundbytes from Booker and Vic. Mike Rome handled formal introductions.

Jayne was bumped to the floor early and the babyface challengers rolled each other up and worked the mat for a bit. There was a tepid but intelligible “Here we go Kendal, here we go” chant. A slightly stronger “Let’s go Lola” chant next and finally “Jacy Jayne.” Jayne and Vice paired off next briefly but Grey got back into it and they went to some overly choreographed spots for a bit. Jayne ate a double dropkick and again took a breather. Vice and Grey fought to the corner, where Grey leaped over a kick but Jayne, from the outside, pulled her down to bump her on the apron. Sinclair, Henley and Reid jawed as the Grey got charged into the steps.

Vice and Jayne fought in the ring next. Notably, this crowd is very quiet for NXT’s biggest show of the year, so I’d be interested to hear if they’re just miked poorly. Backstabber by Jayne got two. Jayne put a knee into Vice’s back and then worked a headlock on the mat with some torque. Vice found her way free in a corner but couldn’t capitalize; instead, Grey flew in from the top rope and hit a cross-body on Jayne for two. Jayne hit a dropkick on Grey, who fell in a heap on Vice in the corner. Jayne hit a cannonball on both. Vice went outside as Jayne covered Grey for two. Grey rolled Jayne up for two but Jayne laid her out again for two.

Vice tried to reenter but Reid held her leg, allowing Jayne to boot Vice back to the floor. Grey fought Jayne from underneath and got in a series of rights, but Jayne booted Grey in the face and pounded her face into the mat a few times before saying “That’s why I’m the two-time champ” into the camera. Vice ended up hitting a rushed double-powerbomb out of the corner and she covered Grey, then Jayne, for twos.

Vice got in some kicks on Grey, then lit her up with her rapid alternating kicks. She got in a series of kicks on Jayne next, then hit her booty-shake hip attacks on both women. Grey got into it with a German suplex on Vice and she threw down her straps to fire up. She dominated both women for a bit but ate a big knee from Jayne that got two, broken up by Vice. Vice hit a roundhouse on Jayne and covered, and Grey made the save this time.

Vice hit a second-effort back kick on Grey and covered, but Jayne yanked her out of the ring. Jayne ran at Grey, right into an ankle-lock. There were significant video issues as Jayne tried to fight her way out of the ankle lock, but thankfully they didn’t last long. Vice got involved also and the challengers paired off again. Vice worked a guillotine, but Jayne flew in with a knee to lay out Vice. Jayne missed the Rolling Encore on Vice and after a series of misses, Vice hit a backfist on Grey. Vice’s momentum rolled her out of the ring and Jayne tried to poach the victory, but Vice put Grey’s foot on the rope. After a mess of activity outside, Sinclair, Henley and Reid fought to the back.

Grey took out both others on the outside. Grey hit Shades of Grey on Jayne and nearly got it, but Vice yanked her into a submission. After another series of reversals, Jayne hit the Rolling Encore to send Grey to the outside, but Vice immediately after hit the Backfist on Jayne for the pin and the title.

WINNER: Lola Vice at 16:05.

(Wells’s Analysis: It wasn’t one big moment, but the spots and the commentary in this all kind of tipped the result of this one. This was a very strong match and all three of these have come so far from where they started, though Vice still isn’t very good from a character standpoint so we’ll see how she does now that she’s got a championship. It certainly worked out for Jayne, who had an unbelievably strong pair of reigns after a couple years of not looking the part, so I’m hopeful Vice will rise to the occasion. Then there’s Grey, who doesn’t really have a character at all, which continues to stick out like a sore thumb, particularly as she’s already excellent in the ring)

(2) LOS AMERICANOS (Rayo & Bravo) (w/El Grande Americano) vs. THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (w/Jackson Drake) (c) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

This was likely meant to be Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight in this spot until their injury, but at least this should be a strong affair anyway. Bravo and Smokes opened the match. Smokes took the early advantage and started getting cocky about a simple takedown, which I love out of these obnoxious guys. Bravo quickly escaped and threw some rights, then made a blind tag to Rayo. They yanked Smokes head-first and then nuts-first into the post. Baylor tagged in and Bravo kept up the assault until Baylor found an opening and double-teamed with Smokes in the heel corner. Rayo tagged in and took control with some quick offense. He laid in some chops and had control until Smokes made a blind tag and speared him for two.

Rayo hit a powerbomb from the second buckle for two. He and Baylor fought to a stalemate and Rayo settled into face in peril mode as Baylor made the tag and VP teamed up for a dropkick for two. Bravo made the hot tag soon after and hit a high cross-body, then a back body-drop on Baylor. Baylor cut down Bravo with a kick to the back of the leg. He and Smokes tried to team up for a suplex, but Tyler Bate is much too strong and he hit both with a delayed suplex instead. VP did some double-teaming shortly after and Baylor covered Rayo for two.

Baylor yanked at Rayo’s mask and got booed, and admonished by the ref. Rayo hit the X-Plex for two. Outside, El Grande Americano sidled up to Bravo to hand him the headpiece. Before he could use it, he got double-teamed and Smokes covered for two, broken up by Rayo. With the ref looking elsewhere, Smokes took the foreign object from Bravo’s mask and shoved it in his pants. Los Americanos took turns with some top-rope offense and Smokes kicked out at the last moment.

Rayo smacked Smokes with a dropkick and Smokes fell into a tag. Baylor did joint manipulation on Rayo in a reversal. Smokes and Bravo got bumped to the outside and Rayo took down Baylor for a very long two. Smokes gave Drake the foreign object, but EGA took out Drake. Baylor took out EGA. VP took advantage of a double-team and hit their finisher on Bravo. Smokes covered to retain.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 13:27.

(Wells’s Analysis: A very strong tag match, which is no surprise. VP gained a lot by just sharing the ring with Bate and Dunne, as working with such polished talents can only make them continue to get better. Now we hopefully find out where the LeFleur/Knight/Legacy story was headed)

-Backstage, Tatum Paxley and Shiloh Hill got excited over Hill’s countdown show mixed-tag victory, and talked about Paxley’s match. Sexyy Red showed up and tried to talk to them, but Ricky Saints showed up and told her she didn’t need to talk to those losers. He said they could hang out after he becomes two-time champion. He walked off and the rest watched him go disgustedly.

-There was a video rundown of the Sol Ruca-Zaria feud. Ava even showed up onscreen a couple of times.

(3) SOL RUCA vs. ZARIA

Ruca jumped Zaria before the bell, keeping with the booking of Ruca being the bad one the vast majority of the time. Vic laid it on thick trying to justify Ruca being the babyface. The match went outside pretty early and Zaria took control with a big boot. Zaria charged Ruca’s head into the announce table, then lifted her and hung her up on the steel steps. The ref reached a count of seven and action went back inside.

Zaria charged Ruca to a corner, then hit a back body-drop. Zaria was getting booed, so at least there’s one city that’s playing along with the plans. There was a bit of a “Zaria” chant after that, however. Zaria yanked up Ruca in a corner for her choke, then flexed to boos. She hopped down into a superkick, but Ruca jumped right into Zaria’s waiting arms for a fallaway slam for two.

Zaria dismissively booted down at Ruca, then lifted her up for some knee lifts. Zaria’s doing a good job of working a slow, deliberate, heelish offense. Ruca fought from underneath and evaded a couple of shots until she got in her own double stomp. A dueling chant was probably 65% Ruca and 35% Zaria. Ruca ran herself into a knee in the corner. Zaria hit a German suplex. In the corner, Zaria tried to hang up Ruca again, but Ruca punched her way free, then ran to the corner and hit a rana off the top. Both women sold on the mat.

The two of them crawled to each other and their skulls met. They went to their feet and exchanged some punches and kicks. Ruca got in a big series of palm strikes. Back elbows by Ruca, followed by another German suplex. Shotgun dropkick by Ruca. Ruca fought her way out of an F5 attempt and action spilled outside. Ruca took control with some short clotheslines and then one big lariat. Ruca wanted the Sol Snatcher but Zaria superkicked her out of the air. Ruca backdropped Zaria on the hard ramp they’re using for the show, then hit the Sol Snather outside on it. Interesting she hit the move out there; that’s usually a sign she won’t be hitting it again.

Ruca fought to her feet and behind her, a cruel-looking Zaria rose into the frame in a nice piece of production. Ruca hit a Sol Snatcher inside after all and…it got a long two. Wow. Ruca did a springboard into the ring but she ate a spear. Zaria hit the F5 for a long two. Zaria did some…let’s say “iffy” acting as she sold shock. Zaria looked down at Ruca, who tried to sucker Zaria by acting like they’re still friends. Zaria threw some furious rights after a moment of hesitation, then took Ruca up in the corner. Ruca hit an X-Factor out of the corner. Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher a third time and won. What an absolute waste of this entire storyline.

WINNER: Sol Ruca at 13:06.

(Wells’s Analysis: Of course I realize that Ruca is the can’t-miss prospect and Zaria still has a lot of work to do, but the only reason this turn works is if Zaria finally gets one over on Ruca. The two meshed well and had a good match; Zaria very intelligently slowed it down and worked like a heel to help guide the crowd where they wanted them, and Ruca is always excellent in the ring. I just can’t fathom how this result does anyone any favors)

-Lola Vice got some congratulations backstage, and Robert Stone told her she’d get a celebration this week on NXT.

-What is “Gronk Beach” and how can I be absolutely sure I don’t even accidentally catch a second of it?

(4) MYLES BORNE (c) vs. JOHNNY GARGANO (w/Candice LeRae) – NXT North American Championship match

Again, here’s hoping it’s a mic issue, but neither guy got much of a reaction. I actually do think it’s an audio thing and not a crowd thing. They went to some ground stuff early and Borne had the advantage. Borne evaded a leapfrog and took Gargano back down with a headlock. Borne blocked Gargano to the mat and Gargano planked shortly afterward. Gargano popped up right afterward and hit a couple of dropkicks. Borne went outside.

There was a “Johnny Wrestling” chant. Borne reentered and the two threw rights. Gargano laid in a kick from the apron. Action went to the announce table side and Borne lifted up Gargano and charged him back into a post. Borne rolled Gargano inside and worked his knee into the back of Gargano. Strange to have Borne essentially need to work heel in Gargano’s backyard of NXT shortly after his big win over Ethan Page for the championship.

Borne hit a backbreaker and stretched Gargano over his knee. Borne charged into a boot, then a back elbow. Borne charged the corner and ended up eating post. The two jockeyed in a corner and Gargano went outside and then speared Borne through the ropes for two. Borne went for the Angle Slam but Gargano wriggled free. They went to the corner where Gargano trapped Borne’s head and hit a superkick. Gargano hit a powerbomb out of the corner for two.

Borne went outside and Gargano hit a tope suicida. Gargano went up but Borne rushed up and hit him with a powerslam for two. Borne and Gargano slowly got to their knees and exchanged rights. It was a boo-yay affair with the new babyface champion getting booed. Borne hit a dropkick and a German suplex, then ate a superkick. Borne caught Gargano with an ushigoroshi. Gargano went outside and Borne flew over the ropes and charged him with an ax-handle.

Borne rolled Gargano back into the ring but Gargano caught Borne with Willow’s Bell, then One Final Beat. It got a long two. At one point, a kickout there would’ve sent the fanbase into hysterics. Superkick by Gargano. Borne hit Borne Again out of nowhere and slowly covered for two. The two reversed some rollups. LeRae hit Borne with a right and Gargano hooked the tights for two. GargaNo Escape was next. Borne slowly made his way to the bottom rope to boos. Gargano sold frustration.

Gargano got in another superkick, but Borne hit a springboard Borne Again, followed by one more for the win.

WINNER: Myles Borne at 14:36.

As Borne stared out at Gargano and LeRae with respect, Dion Lennox went into the ring and pasted Borne with a chair a few times. His music played because the music guy hates Borne, I guess?

(Wells’s Analysis: What a weird position to put Borne in, to have your new babyface titleholder face off against one of NXT’s all-time most beloved figures. It was good, of course, but it was kind of jarring to watch Gargano in an NXT match that he had no chance of winning. Lennox doing Borne like he did thankfully kept Borne in a babyface context after he somewhat worked the match heel out of necessity)

-Sarah Schreiber talked to Sol Ruca, who made it clear her issue with Zaria is done and now she wants championships. Izzi Dame showed up and said if she thinks she’s back in title contention after one win, she’s got another thing coming.

(5) TATUM PAXLEY (c) vs. BLAKE MONROE – NXT Women’s North American Championship match

Monroe was still holding the belt she stole from Paxley. A creepy, foreboding video played ahead of Paxley’s entrance narrated by her and starring her dolls. Paxley’s got a new, hopelessly generic nu metal theme song. As Mike Rome handled formal intros, Paxley tried to grab her championship, which Monroe dangled like a jerk.

Paxley threw a big right immediately and hammered Monroe for a bit, then tied up Monroe with a couple of interesting submissions. Action went outside and Monroe put Paxley out on the ramp with a rana. Monroe rolled Paxley inside and covered for two. Blake laid in some boots and kept it slow as she worked over Paxley. Monroe charged Paxley to a corner, then hit a missile dropkick for two. Monroe hit a suplex out of the corner for two. She leaned on Paxley with a headlock on the mat. She worked a crossface next and leaned back with it.

The women went back to their feet and Paxley blocked some rights and threw her own. Enzuigiri by Paxley. A German suplex followed. Paxley draped Monroe over the second rope and hit a step-up kick to the head. Back inside, Paxley covered for two. Monroe hit a sling blade. Superkick by Paxley. They both sold on the mat. The two threw kicks with little on them as they fought on the mat. Both women tapped into their darker sides with some intense looks at one another and the kicks gained in momentum. Monroe went up but Paxley booted her with another enzuigiri, then hit a suplex. She held on for a second, then hit a sit-out slam for two.

Monroe hit a couple of headbutts to fight off Cemetery Drive. Monroe went to a corner where she posed above Paxley, but Paxley walked out of the corner and hit a powerbomb. Shortly after, Monroe powerbombed Paxley out on the mat in a nifty, athletic move. Back inside, a flash knee by Monroe got two. Monroe threw a mini-tantrum, then removed a turnbuckle. As the ref dealt with it, Monroe hit Paxley with the belt. Back inside, she slammed Paxley for a long two. They went to the corner with two removed buckles (unconventionally, it was the middle and bottom). Paxley almost charged into the corner, but Monroe headbutted her and she fell backward into the exposed corner (kind of). Blake hit her finisher and…got two? Paxley fought off a second attempt and hit Cemetery Drive. Wow. They created every out for her, but she was going over anyway.

WINNER: Tatum Paxley at 13:17.

(Wells’s Analysis: These two worked really well together and I’m not sure what more Monroe would need to do in NXT. Assuming she’s got the company’s production down now, she’s a main roster-ready product at this point and can contribute there. This was a tough booking spot because Paxley doesn’t need one more quick reign and Monroe has taken her share of losses)

-DarkState talked in a stairway. Saquon Shugars was kind of down and took Dion Lennox to task for being in it for himself. Lennox admitted he should’ve told them and he’s got a plan for all of them to eat this Tuesday. Shugars really could be a breakout guy here if his work in the ring can back it up.

-Paxley celebrated with Hank, Tank, Eli Knight & Shiloh Hill. Knight said it was “another dub for the good guys.” Elsewhere, Vanity Project tried to cheer up Blake Monroe and asked if there was anything they could do. She said there was, and asked if any of them had a hairbrush. They tripped over one another trying to figure out if they had one.

(6) JOE HENDRY (c) vs. TONY D’ANGELO vs. RICKY SAINTS vs. ETHAN PAGE – Fatal four-way for the NXT Championship

Saints-Page is the only issue that could’ve resulted in a singles match as personal as Ruca-Zaria, and they squandered it by putting it in a four-way with the champion and then a guy who doesn’t have a beef with really anyone at the moment. The order of entrance was D’Angelo, Saints, Page, and finally champion Hendry. One last time, Mike Rome handled formal intros. D’Angelo got a tepid reaction, Saints got a strong heel reaction, Page’s was middling as they seem to be teasing a face run, and Hendry was well received (I think; this audio still feels like it’s holding something back).

Heels Saints & Page double-teamed Hendry to early boos, then did the same to Tony D. Hendry and D backed into each other and tried chokeslams at the same time, but the heels broke up the party. Booker called out how jacked Tony D looks, which, yes. Hendry hit a neckbreaker on D, tossed Page onto him. Hendry hit a long-delayed suplex on Saints for two. Page ran the ropes and booted Hendry, and the heels suplexed Hendry and then took turns booting him. The heels took turns hitting corner lariats on Hendry, then did their respective taunts into the camera. Hendry recovered and threw chops and uppercuts, but the numbers caught up and the heels took over again. Saints and Page hit a delayed suplex on Hendry, then argued over who was going to make the cover. D’Angelo started to recover outside, which took way too long considering the monster they’re wanting him to be right now.

Page suplexed Saints right into D’Angelo to dump D again. The audience laughed as D’Angelo was immediately put out of the match again, which is a dangerous game to play with him. The heels suplexed Hendry again and both covered. There was a two count as Vic wondered what would have happened with the championship. There was a chant that I’m fairly sure is “Tony’s sleeping.” Hendry got laid out and Saints was near him. Page went up for a frog splash, and at the last minute he hit Saints with it instead. He shrugged and smiled. Saints took out Page afterward. D’Angelo finally showed up and speared Saints. Hendry hit D’Angelo with an Attitude Adjustment to put him down again. This thing is probably half over and D hasn’t figured in at all.

The heels went back to working together as they dumped D yet again and then worked a Boston Crab on Hendry. D’Angelo rushed in and finally got his shine, destroying Page and Saints with big man offense. He dumped the heels and hit Hendry with a spinebuster (still his finisher, unbelievably) but the heels yanked him out of the ring. Saints hit D with a tornado DDT running up off the steps, and Page took him out with the Twisted Grin. Hendry sailed over the ropes and took out the heels with a cannonball.

Hendry rolled Page back inside and set up the Standing Ovation, but Saints chopped the back of his leg to put a stop to that. Vic laid it on thick that Tony D was motionless on the outside. Hendry hit a suplex on both heels and fired up. He hit Page with a rana and a returning Tony D with a fallaway slam. He charged Saints into Page and dumped both. He hit D with a uranage and got two. Hendry threw headbutts and strikes at D’Angelo, who did some main event-style fire-ups and started destroying everyone with suplexes again. He hit Page with Fuhgeddaboutit and got two, broken up by Hendry. Hendry ducked a lariat by D and put him down with a lariat. Hendry tried to chokeslam Saints but D’Angelo speared him for a shockingly long two.

Saints took out D with a chairshot because of WWE’s idiotic multi-man rules. Saints DDTd Hendry on the chair and got two, broken up by Page. Page dumped Saints as their issue began to grow. They threw rights and left, gaining in intensity, right by the announce table. Page draped the hood against the apron and slammed Saints through it, then took Saints up and set him up for a spot. D’Angelo charged out of nowhere and speared them both through the table, then fired up again.

Back inside, D charged right into a knee. He and Hendry paired off. A spear and a chokeslam finished.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 16:02.

(Wells’s Analysis: I spent probably four to five years being D’s biggest detractor, which he totally earned, but since his return the booking has been immaculate…until this match, where he had little to no issue and simply wanted to be in a championship match. That’s a pretty big misstep after such a strong return and series of spots. I’m going to have to talk this one out and see what I think, because they saved this for Stand & Deliver, meaning they really believe in it, but Tony spent a very long time being a dopey stereotype and boring in the ring so we’ll see how the home crowd plays along. The booking has also allowed D’Angelo to hide his weaknesses in working a long-form match, as he’s been in brawls that turned into matches as well as this four-way where he spent a very long time outside. It’s been a fantastic choice to have D’Angelo’s offense all actually mean something, though, as he can sell for a while but it seems like there’s so much impact in his offense that he can win out of nowhere. At this point, I don’t know whether I should be surprised that they ever got there with D’Angelo at all, or if I should be surprised that it didn’t happen sooner, given how well he’s done now that they’ve given him the ball. At the very least, he made a fan out of a guy who didn’t ever expect to be one)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Quite the ending here as D’Angelo got over the hump after five-plus long years, though I felt that everything was heading this way for a while (but why not have him beat a heel champion?). Page and Saints felt like afterthoughts and really should have worked their way to their own singles match, but I didn’t hate the four-way, and usually I do indeed strongly dislike them. In D’Angelo and Lola Vice, they’ve used their biggest show of the year to crown two champions who’ve been an extreme mixed bag in all-around effectiveness, so it’s going to be very interesting to see the immediate follow-up of this. The bigger issue with tonight is how little of it felt personal and worthy of Stand & Deliver, and in the only true blood feud, I literally cannot figure out why Sol Ruca went over (and it’s made even worse that two faces walked out with the womens’ championships, which doesn’t make a match for Ruca obvious). I’ll be talking it over with Nate, Paul and Jobin on a Roundtable that we’ll record right now and drop for VIPs. See you Tuesday.