FREE PODCAST 4/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): John Arezzi on dealing with Ultimate Warrior as a convention promoter, plus Ian Ricaboni, Lance Archer, Joel Gertner (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (3-31-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio show host (circa late 1980s to mid-’90s), former wrestling convention and promoter and wrestler, and now country music act manager John Arezzi discussing WM32 and a remarkable story regarding dealing with Ultimate Warrior in the 1990s. Live callers and email questions are sprinkled in.
That is followed by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill that same week (3-30-2016) welcoming special guests Lance Hoyt, Ian Ricaboni from ROH, David Fuller from the ROH, and Joel Gertner from the ECW Alumni Page to the pre-WrestleMania Wednesday Livecast Extravaganza with live callers and emails.
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.