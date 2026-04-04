FREE PODCAST 4/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): John Arezzi on dealing with Ultimate Warrior as a convention promoter, plus Ian Ricaboni, Lance Archer, Joel Gertner (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (3-31-2016) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio show host (circa late 1980s to mid-’90s), former wrestling convention and promoter and wrestler, and now country music act manager John Arezzi discussing WM32 and a remarkable story regarding dealing with Ultimate Warrior in the 1990s. Live callers and email questions are sprinkled in.

That is followed by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill that same week (3-30-2016) welcoming special guests Lance Hoyt, Ian Ricaboni from ROH, David Fuller from the ROH, and Joel Gertner from the ECW Alumni Page to the pre-WrestleMania Wednesday Livecast Extravaganza with live callers and emails.

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