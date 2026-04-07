30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (4/2/1996): Marc Mero’s WWF debut including win over Isaac Yankem (later Kane) with angle with Triple H

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

APRIL 2, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #382 )

(Live from San Bernardino, Calif.)

-After brief highlights aired of Wrestlemania, Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler introduced the program and announced Shawn Michaels was the new WWF Champion…

(1) Mankind pinned Bob Holly in his debut. Early in the match as he had Holly against the ropes, he began pulling his own hair out and smiling about it. Holly made a brief comeback at 1:00, but Mankind nailed him with an elbow and a dropkick. At 1:30 Mankind ducked a charging Holly who landed on the floor. Mankind slid out of the ring and dropped Holly face-first on the apron. A “He’s Hardcore” chant began, inspired by the popular ECW chant. A fan held up a sign: Bischoff, Mongo make me vomit.” As Cactus rammed his leather fingered glove into Holly’s mouth, Holly apparently submitted. Mankind then held his ring finger and middle finger which are wrapped together in the air. Mankind had a bald spot on the side of his head where he apparently yanked it out for fun….

-Some still shots aired of the brawl between Marc Mero and Hunter Hearst Helmsley… They plugged the Wrestlemania encore presentation and in the process showed clips of the WWF Title match and Michaels’s celebration. Great montage of the event…

(2) “Wildman” Marc Mero pinned Isaac Yankem. Early in the match Mero showed great energy as he hit some highspots on Yankem. At 2:10 Hunter came to ringside and sat next to the woman whom Mero came to the defense of at WrestleMania. Yankem took over offense. Mero flipped out of a back suplex attempt and then wrapped up Yankem with a unique pin attempt for a near fall. Mero threw a few punches to take Yankem down. He got genuine heat (i.e. earned from his effort) and eventually won with a top rope sunset flip and got a standing ovation afterward. The woman next to Hunter began clapping. She then slapped Hunter and climbed into Mero’s arms. Nice debut for Mero and a good job of refocusing Hunter after the Warrior loss…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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-They plugged the debut of Ultimate Warrior on Raw for next week… They cross-promoted USA’s Weekly World News show guest-hosted by Ed Begley Jr…

(3) The Body Donnas (mgd. by Sunny) beat Barry Horowitz & Aldo Montoya at 5:22. Before the match began they showed The Body Donnas winning the tag belts the night before. Sunny showed off the tag belt and said she couldn’t be happier. Aldo got no heat for a double head scissors throw of the Body Donnas out of the ring. At 3:44 Aldo suplexed Skip over the top rope to the floor and then hit a bodyblock to the floor. At 4:21 Sunny distracted the referee as Horowitz cradled Skip for a blind pin. The Body Donnas won a top rope butt splash…

-Vince McMahon interviewed Shawn Michaels. There were a lot of fan signs, including some anti-Shawn, pro-Bret signs. McMahon announced Lawler was coming after Michaels next week and Diesel, his April IYH opponent, would be doing color commentary. Michaels then said Bret proved to him he is the “best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be.” He thanked the fans. When Vince attempted to ask another question, Michael interrupted and said, “I’ve waited 11 years for this, I’m gonna talk as along as I want.” Both laughed. Michaels promised to carry the WWF belt with as much respect and dignity as Bret did. The fans chanted “Burger King” as Michaels promo’d his Raw main event next week. Michaels then promo’d his Diesel defense at IYH saying he and his Kliq would be dancing on Diesel’s face after the Chin Music. Very good interview. Covered a lot of bases in an entertaining fashion…

(4) Undertaker defeated Justin Hawk Bradshaw via DQ when Mankind interfered. Undertaker was about to pin Bradshaw after a tombstone piledriver when Mankind interfered. Mankind did the flying elbow off the apron and then relentlessly attacked Undertaker. Several officials tried to pry him off of Undertaker. A good competitive match… A good show that recapped WM and refocused with several new feuds…