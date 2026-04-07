VIP PODCAST 4/6 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Stephanie has a message for Cody, Punk-Reigns brawl, Theory & Logan win tag titles, Penta announces ladder match (29 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 6 edition of WWE Raw featuring C.M. Punk’s rebuttal to the Pat McAfee promo on Smackdown along with more shoot-style digs at Roman Reigns plus an Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar angle, a Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill angle, developments with IShowSpeed, Finn Balor-Dom, and much more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.