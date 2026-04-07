News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/6 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Stephanie has a message for Cody, Punk-Reigns brawl, Theory & Logan win tag titles, Penta announces ladder match (29 min.)

April 7, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 6 edition of WWE Raw featuring C.M. Punk’s rebuttal to the Pat McAfee promo on Smackdown along with more shoot-style digs at Roman Reigns plus an Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar angle, a Rhea Ripley-Jade Cargill angle, developments with IShowSpeed, Finn Balor-Dom, and much more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025