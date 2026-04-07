FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Maitland analyze Oba-Lesnar, Punk’s counter-punch for McAfee debacle, WrestleMania card taking shape (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Christopher Maitland. They discuss at length the build for Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, where it ends up on the WrestleMania line-up, what the finish will be, and if Oba is a sure-fire top-top act. Then they discuss the C.M. Punk counter-punch to the Pat McAfee debacle of a segment last Friday including the pros and cons of what he chose to talk about. They covered just about everything else on the show, too, with the latest WrestleMania developments with live caller, chat, and email contributions throughout.

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