News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/6 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: Pat McAfee is the 3rd man? What is going on with the WrestleMania build? Chris Jericho returns, AEW Dynasty preview, more (68 min.)

April 6, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Cold open
  • 03:54 McAfee promo disaster
  • 06:59 TKO meddling and leaks
  • 10:44 WrestleMania build frustrations
  • 26:45 Collision quick review
  • 28:18 Willow and Queen Aminata
  • 34:14 Kyle Fletcher injury fallout
  • 38:19 Jericho Returns Reaction
  • 43:00 Where Jericho Fits
  • 45:07 Fantasy Booking AEW Dynasty
  • 47:18 Travel Plans London
  • 48:53 Omega Fire Promo
  • 52:07 Dynamite Highlights Recap
  • 54:03 The year of MJF
  • 55:33 Dynasty Card Predictions
  • 01:03:47 Next Dynamite Preview
  • 01:06:49 Wrap Up And Email Plug

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025