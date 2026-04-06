VIP PODCAST 4/6 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: Pat McAfee is the 3rd man? What is going on with the WrestleMania build? Chris Jericho returns, AEW Dynasty preview, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:

00:00 Cold open

03:54 McAfee promo disaster

06:59 TKO meddling and leaks

10:44 WrestleMania build frustrations

26:45 Collision quick review

28:18 Willow and Queen Aminata

34:14 Kyle Fletcher injury fallout

38:19 Jericho Returns Reaction

43:00 Where Jericho Fits

45:07 Fantasy Booking AEW Dynasty

47:18 Travel Plans London

48:53 Omega Fire Promo

52:07 Dynamite Highlights Recap

54:03 The year of MJF

55:33 Dynasty Card Predictions

01:03:47 Next Dynamite Preview

01:06:49 Wrap Up And Email Plug

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