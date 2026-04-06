VIP PODCAST 4/6 – Collision Cafe with Zilem & Halley: Pat McAfee is the 3rd man? What is going on with the WrestleMania build? Chris Jericho returns, AEW Dynasty preview, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Taylor Halley discuss the following:
- 00:00 Cold open
- 03:54 McAfee promo disaster
- 06:59 TKO meddling and leaks
- 10:44 WrestleMania build frustrations
- 26:45 Collision quick review
- 28:18 Willow and Queen Aminata
- 34:14 Kyle Fletcher injury fallout
- 38:19 Jericho Returns Reaction
- 43:00 Where Jericho Fits
- 45:07 Fantasy Booking AEW Dynasty
- 47:18 Travel Plans London
- 48:53 Omega Fire Promo
- 52:07 Dynamite Highlights Recap
- 54:03 The year of MJF
- 55:33 Dynasty Card Predictions
- 01:03:47 Next Dynamite Preview
- 01:06:49 Wrap Up And Email Plug
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