FREE PODCAST 4/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Worse or Better (Debut Episode): Chase & White discuss prestige of WrestleMania main events today compared to 10, 20, 30 years ago (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this new PWTorch Dailycast series titled “Worse or Better,” Josh White and Stephanie Chase discuss one aspect of today’s pro wrestling scene and compare it to a previous era or eras and decide if today is… worse or better. The first topic on this theme is the prestige of WrestleMania main events and whether it’s in better shape today as a brand compared to 10, 20, and 30 years ago. What makes a match WrestleMania worthy, and has the prestige of main eventing WrestleMania been watered down with multiple nights? They begin with whether there really is more than one “main event” spot on WrestleMania weekend. Then they discuss the prestige associated with the show, wondering if main eventing night two is actually more prestigious than a one-night WrestleMania, whether or not the title always needs to go on last, and whether we’ll see another women’s match headline the show. The show wraps up by determining what factors make a match worthy of WrestleMania, reminiscing about a few matches that absolutely weren’t worthy of the show, and signing off after ruling whether the current prestige of Wrestlemania is worse or better than in decades past.

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