FREE PODCAST 4/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: WrestleMania 27 Post-show with live calls discussing the nearly five hour length and Triple H-Reigns borefest, more (181 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Apr. 3, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks. They discussed with live callers the entire WrestleMania 27 PPV immediately after its conclusion looking at the PPV from a variety of perspectives and covering each of the matches that filled out the nearly five hour event with a brutal main event. Every possible angle macro & micro about Mania, WWE’s product, where they go from here, etc. is broken down throughout the fast-moving Livecast.
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