VIP PODCAST 4/6 – NJPW Sakura Genesis PPV Roundtable: Radican & Alan4L & Lansdell discuss Takeshita vs. Umino, Knockout Bros. vs. TMDK, Tsuji vs. Newman (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell and PWTorch columnist Alan4L for the NJPW Sakura Genesis PPV roundtable. The show begins with an in-depth look at the Junior Hvt. division ahead of the BOSJ 33 Tournament next month. Radican, Alan4L, and Lansdell then discuss the entire Sakura Genesis PPV card in-depth beginning with The Tsuji vs. Newman IWGP Hvt. Championship main event. They work their way backwards through the entire card and give their analysis of the matches and booking decisions that were made on the card. Download this show now!

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