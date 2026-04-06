WWE RAW RESULTS (4/6): Keller’s report on CM Punk promo, Oba-Lesnar contract signing, Seth responds to Gunther attack, Theory vs. LA Knight, Balor vs. McDonagh, more

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WWE RAW RESULTS

APRIL 6, 2026

HOUSTON, TEX. AT TOYOTA CENTER

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,732 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,517. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

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[HOUR ONE]

-Michael Cole introduced the show as they showed Oba Femi and hyped the Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar contract signing. Then they showed backstage and arrival snippets of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky; Penta, Je’Von Evans, and Dragon Lee; and C.M. Punk.

Punk walked right to the ring. Cole acted surprised as if it were not scheduled. His music played as he walked past Gorilla position toward the ring as fans cheered. Fans chanted “OTC!” as Punk sat cross-legged mid-ring. He said Houston was a wrestling city. “This is Paul Boesch territory.” He said he likes to hear about the old timers and can’t help but wonder how they would operate in times like this. “Sometimes I dream, what would Harley Race do?” He said the important stuff happens when they’re awake.

He stood and said Roman Reigns was not present tonight. He said two weeks ago, with help from his cousins, he put him through a table with a powerbomb. He said he couldn’t wait to get to Madison Square Garden to get revenge. He said he got his receipt with his two fists. He said he put Reigns through a table alone. He said Roman says he hates him, which is good, because that means he’s doing it right. “I won’t trade my authenticity for approval,” he said.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Finn Balor vs. J.D. McDonagh

Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. Michin & B-Fab

Austin Theory (with Logan Paul) vs. L.A. Knight

Seth Rollins to respond to Gunther’s attack

C.M. Punk to speak

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi under one roof

Becky Lynch to appear