NJPW SAKURA GENESIS 2026 RESULTS (4/4) : Radican’s results & analysis of Knockout Brothers-TMDK, Takeshita-Umino,Tsuji-Newman main event, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW SAKURA GENESIS 2026 REPORT

APRIL 4, 2026

RYOGOKU SUMO HALL

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

BY SEAN RADICAN,PWTORCH COLUMNIST

Announcers: Chris Charlton, Walker Stewart

(1) HARTLEY JACKSON & KOSEI FUJITA vs. TOGI MAKABE & MASTER WATO

Hartley pinned Makabe with the Jagged Edge.

WINNERS: TMDK at 7:02.

(2) UNBOUND CO. (Shingo Takagi & Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Jakob Austin Young & Francesco Akira & Jake Lee)

Takagi ended up beating Young via pinfall with Last of the Dragon.

WINNERS: Unbound Co. at 8:11.

(3) AARON WOLF & TORU YANO & YOH & TIGER MASK vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sho & Douki & Don Fale)

Wolf ended up isolating Kanemaru and he submitted him with the inverted triangle choke.

(Radican’s Analysis: Wolf looked better here. I’m hoping that can continue moving forward, as things have been rough for him post-Wrestle Kingdom after his very good match against Evil in his NJPW debut.)

WINNERS: Wolf & Yano & Yoh & Tiger Mask via submission at 7:12.

An ad aired for the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. The tournament will run from May 14-June 7. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship.

Both blocks were announced for the tournament as follows:

A Block: Master Wato, Ryusuke Taguchi, Kosei Fujita, Robbie X, Francesco Akira, Douki, Titan, Valiente Jr., Nick Wayne & Jun Kasai

B Block: El Desperado, Kushida, Yoh, Robbie Eagles, Taiji Ishimori, Jakob Austin Young, Sho, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Hyo & Daisuke Sasaki

(4) YUYA UEMURA & TAICHI & EL DESPERADO vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Will Ospreay & Henare & Great-O-Khan)

Ospreay got a big pop coming out for his return to NJPW. He hit a slingshot splash to the floor during the early going that fired up the fans. Desperado got isolated, but he eventually cut off O-Khan and tagged in Uemura, who ran wild on United Empire. Henare cut off Uemura eventually and began working him over with the help of O-Khan. Uemura fought off O-Khan and Henare. He could not immediately tag out after hitting a cross-body out of the corner.

Ospreay and Taichi tagged in and went at it trading strikes and kicks. Taichi took a combination of moves from the United Empire and Ospreay made the cover, but he kicked out. Ospreay went for Hidden Blade, but Taichi ducked it and got a leverage pin on Ospreay, but O-Khan made the save. Taichi hit the Dangerous backdrop on Ospreay, but he managed to kick out.

Taichi hit an axe bomber lariat on Ospreay, but he kicked out and the fans popped big. Taichi went for Black Mephisto, but Ospreay escaped and the action broke down. Ospreay hit an Os-Cutter on Taichi, but he kicked out at the last second. Ospreay set up in the corner for Hidden Blade, but Taichi cut him off at first, but Ospreay got right back up and hit it! Ospreay then hit a smooth Storm Breaker on Taichi for the win. The fans could be heard counting along loudly with the three count.

WINNERS: United Empire at 14:54 via pinfall. (***½)

After the match, O-Khan held up Desperado. Ospreay didn’t want them to attack him, but Henare ended up nailing him with a kick. Ospreay had words with O-Khan. O-Khan told him, “This is how we do things now.” Uemura came in to check on Desperado and O-Khan suddenly attacked him. Ospreay looked upset and didn’t participate in the attack.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a nice showcase for Ospreay. He had some really good exchanges with Uemura and Taichi during the match. Tachi actually looked really good before falling short to Ospreay in the end. The crowd was really happy to see Ospreay back in a NJPW ring. They continued to tease dissension between Ospreay and the other members of The United Empire with Ospreay not wanting to participate in the post match attacks on Desperado and Uemura.)

(5) BOLTIN OLEG & YOSHI-HASHI & HIROOKI GOTO vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Dick Togo & Ren Narita & Yujijro Takahashi) ) – NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match

HOT attacked their opponents while they were being introduced inside the ring. This was the same old song and dance for House of Torture. They hit Dick to Dick Contact on Oleg and Nartia grabbed a knee bar on Oleg, but he countered it and eventually hit a big Verdict. Owens hit a chairshot from the floor on Yoshi-Hashi that the ref missed. Takahashi hit Pimp Juice, but Yoshi-Hashi kicked out at the last second.

The action broke down and Goto hit an Ushigoroshi on Owens. Oleg, Yoshi-Hashi, and Goto then took turns working over Takahashi. Narita ran in to save. Takahashi. Oleg held up Narita in a Burning Hammer. Bishimon hit Shoto at the same time on Takahashi for the win.

WINNERS: Boltin Oleg & Bishimon at 12:08 to retain the NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship. (**¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This wasn’t quite as bad as most HOT matches. They worked at a good pace and kept the interference at somewhat of a minimum. The finishing sequence certainly made the crowd happy.)

(6) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. SHOTA UMINO – NJPW World TV Championship match

These matches have a 15 minute time limit. Umino got a STF early and Takeshita got out of it and went to the floor. They went to the floor and Takeshita dumped Umino back-first onto the apron. Takeshita slowed the pace and worked an arm submission a short time later back inside the ring. He eventually launched Umino shoulder first into the corner. Umino blocked a second attempt and tried to fire back, but sold his arm. Umino finally connected with a tornado DDT and both men were down.

Umino hit a double impact DDT that sent Takeshita into the ring apron and then to the floor after impact. Takeshita fired back on the outside and booted Umuno over the guardrail. He went for a draping DDT, but Umino blocked it. He drove Takeshita into the guardrail and hit another Tornado DDT on the floor. The announcers pointed out Takeshita had taken 3 DDTs now. They battled up top and Takeshita snapped Umino’s arm over the top rope.

They traded counters and Takeshita hit a blue thunder powerbomb. He went for a power drive knee, but Umino blocked it and hit a big elbow. Umino tried to lift Takeshita, but he countered and hit a brainbuster for a nearfall. The time limit began to dwindle with around three minutes left in the time limit. Umino ducked a power drive knee and hit a left handed lariat. Umino went for a knee of his own, but Takeshita intercepted it. Takeshita then hit a huge clothesline and both men were down.

Both men went for elbow strikes, but Takeshita’s elbow connected first. They traded counters and Umino finally hit a poison hurricanrana with 30 seconds left. Umino sold his arm and struggled to get to his feet. Umino hit a big clothesline with 11 second left, but he could not make the cover and the time limit expired.

WINNER: n/a – 15 min draw. Takeshita retains the NJPW World TV Championship. (***¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a little slow in spots at first, but once it got going late in the match with both men going for broke to win before the time limit expired, the action was quite good. If this match was held under different rules, they could have built this into an insane 20-25 minute match.)

A man with a mask came down to the ring. Chase Owens then dumped Takeshita from behind. Owens hit the Jewel Heist and then the C-Trigger on Takeshita. Umino finally ran in for the save. The masked man never revealed who he was. Umino grabbed the NJPW World Championship and handed it to Takeshita before leaving the ring.

(7) THE KNOCKOUT BROS. (Yuto-Ice & Oskar) vs. TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr. & Ryohei Oiwa) – IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship match

Yuto and Oiwa kicked things off. Oiwa got the upper hand and tagged in Sabre. They tagged in and out to work over Ice. Oiwa knocked Oscar off the apron and he was very upset. He got back on the apron and Sabre ran all the way across the way and booted him to the floor. Sabre then celebrated and taunted Oiwa before going back to his own corner. That was a tremendous boot from Sabre! Ice managed to tag in Oskar and he took on TMDK by himself.

They went after Oskar’s arms, but he managed to wipe them out with a double clothesline. Oskar began to target Sabre’s mid-section. Sabre got a choke, but Oskar managed to shake him off. Sabre blocked a kick and held onto a standing ankle lock. Oiwa tagged in and hit a big punch to Oskar’s knee and he went down. Sabre got on top of Oskar and stomped his knees into the mat. Oiwa and Sabre tried to double team Oskar, but he wouldn’t go down. He wiped out Oiwa. He then hit a back breaker on Sabre and Ice ran into the ring.

The action broke down with Sabre working an ankle lock inside the ring. Oiwa held onto Ice on the outside. Sabre transitioned to a combination arm/leg cloverleaf submission. Oscar struggled to the ropes, but Sabre grabbed both of his arms. Oscar finally lunged forward and got to the ropes to break the hold. Oskar got some momentum, but Sabre cut him off by going after his damaged leg. Ice finally got the hot tag and the fans fired up for Ice’s knee strike in the corner on Oiwa.

Ice set up in the corner and charged at Oiwa, but he cut him off with a shoulder tackle and hit an acid senton. Oiwa fired back and drove Ice shoulder-first into the mat. Both men traded blows t t inside the ring. Oiwa went down and fired up on his knees, so Ice kicked him right in the head and he went down. Oiwa got up and snapped Ice’s arm and he sold his elbow. Charlton said he thought Ice’s arm was broken. Oiwa continued to go after ice’s bad arm. The 15 minute mark passed with Oiwa working over Ice’s arm.

The ref checked on Ice and he shoved him away. Ice took the wrap off his injured arm and slammed it into the turnbuckle pad to put it back in place. Oiwa went after Ice’s elbow, but Ice fired back with an elbow to the jaw. Ice finally took Oiwa down with a big elbow with his injured elbow. The fans really fired up as Ice motioned for Oiwa to get up. Ice went for a roundhouse kick, but Oiwa ducked.

Oiwa hit some big clotheslines on Ice in the corner and he went down. He got up only to take a discus forearm in the corner from Oiwa. Oiwa hit a big splash off the top, but Ice kicked out at the last second. Ice fired back and hit a PK, but Sabre ran into the ring to cover Oiwa and used his legs to snap Ice’s neck. Ice hit some big overhand strikes on Sabre. The fans fired up and chanted for Ice, but Sabre snapped his arm. Oiwa then hit Chaos Theory on Ice, but Oskar came out of nowhere to make the save!

Oiwa sent Oskar back to the floor at the 20 minute mark with a clothesline. He went for a discus clothesline and missed, but spun the other way and connected on Ice. He then hit a senton suplex on Ice for a nearfall. All four men ended up in the ring. Oskar took a combination of moves and rolled to the floor. Ice took a Zack Driver and a German with a bridge, but he kicked out! Sabre grabbed a choke on Oskar on the outside. Oiwa hit a sleeper suplex on Ice inside the ring, but Ice got right up and Oiwa ran right into a right hand from him. Ice set up in the corner and hit Curella for the win.

After the match, Ice kicked Oiwa over and then posed with the tag belt while standing on his chest. Ice then tossed Oiwa to the floor.

WINNERS: The Knockout Brothers at 22:33 to retain the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship. (****½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a tremendous match. The build was about Ice’s hatred for Oiwa and they spent the bulk of the match destroying each other. Oskar got his leg worked over early and then Sabre and Oiwa went to work on Ice’s leg.

Oskar showed great grit in fighting through the submission attacks from Sabre, but it was Oiwa doing a ton of damage to Ice’s arm that carried most of the second half of the match. The crowd really got into Ice making a comeback after trying to slam his elbow back into place in the turnbuckle. The crowd came up again for the final minutes of the match leading into Ice getting the win. This was one hell of a war.)

Ice got on the mic after the match and the fans fired up with chants. Ice said he feels damn good after beating the piss out of someone he really hates. He said professional wrestlers are the best fighters on the planet. He said there’s nothing like feeling it live and feeling it raw. He said there’s nothing like making money in this business and there’s nothing like making money ion professional wrestling. He said they want money, they want fights, and they want to get high. He said whether you’re addicted to us or you hate us, there’s no arguing you get high watching us.

Ice asked who was next. He asked if there were any teams left. He called out Bishimon, but Great-O-Khan and Henare came out. Henare said they would be the next challengers. Ice said he wants to hit Henare. Bishimon then made their way down to the ring. Goto got on the mic and said they were just feeling like they wanted to get high. He said Bishimon would face United Empire First. Oiwa said they would take on whoever wins that match. Ice said, “Let’s get high! Big ups!”

Callum Newman and Yota Tsuji came out for the main event. Newman came out with The United Empire, who were all dressed in suits. Ospreay offered Newman some advice before the match began.

(8) YOTA TSUJI vs. CALLUM NEWMAN – IWGP Hvt. Championship match

They had a fast exchange early and Tsuji went for the Marlow Crash, but missed. Callum went to the outside and played to the fans, which allowed Tsuji to wipe him out with a suicide dive. Newman fired back with a big knee to Tsuji’s side, which he continued to favor. Tsuji caught Newman with a big arm drag to cut him off before favoring his side once again. They traded strikes until Newman ducked one from Tsuji and hit a tiger suplex for a two count.

They had a tremendous exchange of strikes and kicks. They went back and forth off the ropes with Tsuji hitting a big knee that sent Callum off the ropes. He rebounded and wiped Tsuji out with a big lariat and both men were down. Newman missed an Os-Cutter. Newman ended up bent over on the apron and Tsuji got a running start and curb stomped him to the floor! Ospreay checked on Newman at ringside.

Tsuji hit a big running knee strike in the corner a short time later. Tsuji went for a curb stomp and accidentally hit the ref. Tsuji checked on the ref and Newman wiped him out from behind. Newman asked for a chair from Zane Jay, but Ospreay stopped him. The fans chanted for Ospreay. Newman grabbed the chair and Ospreay begged him to do things the right way. Newman dropped the chair and walked right into a Hidden Blade from Tsuji, who smiled at Ospreay after wiping out Newman.

Tsuji then hit a Gene Blaster, but the ref was down. Another ref came down and checked on Red Shoes before making the count. Newman kicked out at the last second. Tsuji set up in the corner and charged, but Newman caught him with the Essex Shield. Tsuji hit a German and Newman got right back up. Tsuji hit a Destroyer off the ropes and then another Gene Blaster for a super close nearfall. Tsuji set up in the corner and went for the Gene Blast, but Newman jumped up and hit Excaliburr!

Newman took off his wrist tape to show his crown tattoo and hit Kiss the Crown. Newman lifted up Tsuji for Make Way, but Tsuji turned it into a big DDT. Tsuji sprung up the turnbuckles and hit Marlowe Crash for a near fall. Tsuji hit a big modified slam for another near fall. He went for another Gene Blaster, but Newman ducked it and hit Kiss the Crown. Newman hit Kiss the Crown and then went right into Prince’s Curse, but Tsuji kicked out at the last second!

Newman went forMake Way, but Tsuji hit an Alley Oop. Tsuji set up for a Gene Blaster, but Newman shoved the ref in the way. Newman hit a low blow that the ref didn’t see and then finished off Tsuji with Make Way for the win.

WINNER: Callum Newman at 24:17 to become the new IWGP Hvt. Champion. (****)

Ospreay smiled at ringside after Newman got the three count.

(Radican’s Analysis: This was really good, but it lacked the needed internal story to take it to a higher level. It appeared as if Tsuji was going to sell his side after taking a big knee early, but they went away from that and traded big moves and counters for most of the match. The exchanges were fantastic, but it seemed like they were just building up to big move after big move.

From a match psychology standpoint, Tsuji seemed to regress back to his old habits here. Instead of really focusing on a body part to set up his opponent to be more vulnerable for his Gene Blaster finisher, he spammed the move over and over with mixed results.

I get that Newman is a heel and using the ref as a distraction is part of that package, but with all the cheating that has gone on across the board with so many House of Torture matches that fill out many of the undercards, I groaned when I saw Newman using the ref to advance his chances of winning the match down the stretch. I was just expecting more out of these two after what I saw during the NJPW Cup.

They teased some dissension between Ospreay and Newman, but I was expecting more to develop between them. Ospreay didn’t seem too upset about how Newman won the title, but Walker Stewart said he didn’t look too pleased after Newman used the ref to gain the advantage to get the win.)

After the match, Newman and Ospreay came face-to-face. Ospreay put the belt around Newman’s waist. Ospreay and Newman hugged. A masked man came down to ringside and hit a piledriver on Tsuji. He took off his mask and it was Gabe Kidd. He then took off his shirt and he was wearing the AEW logo. Takagi ran down to ringside and Kidd wiped him out.

Gabe Kidd held up the Global Hvt. Championship and dragged Tsiji to the back. Ospreay and Newman watched them from ringside. Takagi got into the ring and Newman told him to fuck off. Takagi teased leaving the ring and got back in. He then left and got a mic. He said he was not going to leave quietly.

Takagi said he saw what he did at the end of the match in reference to the low blow. He said he’s not going to forgive how he took the IWGP title. Takagi then challenged Newman to a match. Newman said he had already beaten Takagi once and he would be happy to do it again. It looks like we’ve got Newman’s first title defense lined up already.

Takagi left and Newman got back on the mic. He said he’s the youngest IWGP Hvt. Champion of all-time. Newman said nobody could question anything about him anymore. He hit his catch of make way for the prince and kiss the crown before tossing the mic down. United Empire got into the ring and posed with Newman for pictures with.the NJPW Cup and IWGP Hvt. Championship. Ospreay left the ring and looked like he was proud of Newman.

They went backstage and Newman gave a speech at the press conference. Ospreay said he was having some trouble at work and he could use some backup. Newman said they should talk about it in the back. Jake Lee then came up and fired off a confetti cannon.

NOTE: I will be recording an audio roundtable for this event for PWTorch VIP members with Chris Lansdell and Alan4L in the near future.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on BluSky @SeanRadican and on X @SR_Torch.