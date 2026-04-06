MJF says fans have “no choice but to get emotionally invested” when he main events a PPV

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MJF addressed the challenges of having to go on last on AEW PPVs and talked about having to engage an audience that has already sat through over four hours of matches when he is in the main event. He said that he gives fans no choice but to invest emotionally in his matches.

“Thanks for putting 15 matches on, Tony, ” said MJF during an interview on Late Night Grin. “You’re a f—-ing mensch. By the time I get out there, you can literally hear a f—ing, like, you can hear a person fart. They’re dead. They’re f—-ing exhausted. They don’t want to be there anymore. MJF’s music hits, ‘Alright, we gotta lock in.’ And I give those fans in that live audience no choice but to get emotionally invested, right? And that’s something I’m so proud of because if you put any other top guy from any other era outside of this one in the position that my boss f—-ing puts me in, over and over and over again, they would f—-ing kill somebody.

“I’m just that damn good so it doesn’t matter. Kenny Omega’s that damn good, so it doesn’t matter. Will Ospreay is that damn good, so it doesn’t matter. Hangman, Joe, Mox, the list goes on and on.

“I gotta give Tony credit, as much as it pains me: He makes sure you get your bang for f—-ing buck, man. You’re leaving belly full. We’re putting a f—-ing spoon up to your mouth and you’re like, ‘Please stop.’ And we’re like, ‘F—-ing open your mouth!’ And then you open your mouth and we put it in and you go, ‘Oh, well I guess I could’ve ate a little bit more. That’s fair.”

MJF is the current AEW World Champion. He defeated Hangman Page last month at AEW’s Revolution PPV to retain his title. He is currently to scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega at AEW’s Dynasty PPV this weekend.