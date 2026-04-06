WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/6): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2026

Where: HOUSTON, TEX. AT TOYOTA CENTER

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,732 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,517. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Finn Balor vs. J.D. McDonagh

Rhiyo (Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky) vs. Michin & B-Fab

Austin Theory (with Logan Paul) vs. L.A. Knight

Seth Rollins to respond to Gunther’s attack

C.M. Punk to speak

Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi under one roof

Becky Lynch to appear

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (3/30): Keller’s report on Stephanie McMahon’s surprise apeparance, Penta vs. Kofi for IC Title, Cody speaks, Punk speaks, Reigns speaks, Usos vs. Logan & Theory for Tag Titles

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Drew McIntyre on his interest in having a match with Smackdown GM Nick Aldis, being one title away from being a WWE Grand Slam Champion, how long he’ll continue wrestling