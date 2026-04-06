VIP PODCAST 4/6 – Greg Parks Outloud! Chris Jericho’s AEW return – Will he be a heel or babyface? What is he missing by not going to WWE? Who could he feud with in AEW? And more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at Chris Jericho’s AEW return. The moment itself is analyzed, as well as potential opponents for him in the company. Also, Greg looks at what is missed by not going to WWE, both from Jericho’s perspective and WWE’s.

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