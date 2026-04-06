AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (4/2/26): Kevin Knight stands out, Ospreay targets Moxley, Don Callis Family steals the show, Willow delivers, Queen Aminata return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help you add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

KEVIN KNIGHT CONTINUES TO SEPARATE HIMSELF

Kevin Knight is starting to feel less like a “rising name” and more like someone AEW is quietly trusting in meaningful spots.

In a chaotic tornado match filled with moving pieces, Knight still found a way to stand out—and that’s not easy. The athleticism is expected at this point, but it’s the confidence and timing that are really clicking now.

This didn’t feel like a one-off performance. It felt like a continuation—and that’s how you build someone.

WILL OSPREAY’S POST-MATCH PROMO

Will Ospreay calling out Jon Moxley wasn’t just another promo—it had purpose behind it.

What stood out was how clearly Ospreay framed the challenge. By pushing for a match with no interference, it immediately addressed the environment surrounding Moxley and raised the stakes without overcomplicating things.

It came off smart, direct, and intentional—exactly what you want when setting up a potential marquee match.

DON CALLIS FAMILY vs. RASCALZ STEALS THE SHOW

This was the most complete match of the night.

Andrade and Mark Davis bring a physical, grounded presence, while the Rascalz add speed and creativity. That contrast made everything feel sharp and intentional.

Collision continues to thrive when it leans into this formula—wrestling-first, but still character-driven.

WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. HIKARU SHIDA DELIVERS

This was a smartly structured title match.

Willow continues to grow into the role of champion—not just through energy, but through control and pacing. Shida remains one of the division’s most reliable anchors, and this match benefited from that balance.

They didn’t overcomplicate things—and that worked.

QUEEN AMINATA’S PRESENCE ADDS NEEDED DEPTH TO THE DIVISION

Even without a full showcase on this episode, Queen Aminata’s presence continues to add meaningful depth to the women’s division.

She brings a physical, composed style that stands out immediately, and with her set to face Willow this Wednesday, there’s already a clear direction forming.

That kind of forward movement is exactly what the division needs.

TOMMASO CIAMPA ADDS STABILITY TO COLLISION

Ciampa vs. Juice Robinson brought a needed change of pace.

Not everything has to be high-speed chaos. Ciampa’s physical, grounded style gives Collision structure, and matches like this help the overall show feel more balanced.

He’s quickly becoming a reliable piece of the show’s identity.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

JON MOXLEY vs. ANTHONY BOWENS

The intent of this match was clear—but the execution didn’t fully justify the length.

Anthony Bowens had strong moments, but the match stretching past 15 minutes made it feel more drawn out than impactful. Instead of elevating Bowens through urgency and structure, it leaned too heavily on duration.

Sometimes less is more, and this felt like a case where tightening things up would have made the performance land stronger.

THEKLA vs. JAMIE HAYTER SET UP FELT UNINSPIRED

This was a rare miss in how AEW has been presenting its women’s division lately.

The setup for Thekla vs. Jamie Hayter felt rushed and lacked creativity. Given the circumstances—especially with the Toni Storm situation clearly requiring adjustments—you can understand the need to pivot.

But even with that context, the segment itself came off flat and somewhat lazy. The match itself may still deliver, but the build didn’t do it any favors.

CROWD ATMOSPHERE

For a show with multiple strong matches, the crowd never consistently elevated the action.

There were moments of energy, but it didn’t feel sustained. Big spots didn’t always get the reaction you’d expect, and at times the show felt flatter than it should have.

That’s the difference between a good show and one that really connects.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 6

MISSES: 3

FINAL THOUGHTS:

This was a solid but uneven episode of Collision.

The highs—Kevin Knight’s continued rise, Ospreay adding direction with a smart promo, a standout tag match, and a strengthened women’s division with Willow and Aminata—show what this show can be when it leans into its strengths.

But uneven match structure, a weak setup in the women’s division, and inconsistent crowd energy kept the show from reaching another level.

WRESTLING HISTORY:

On this day in 2005, in Asbury Park, New Jersey, ROH held its Best of the American Super Juniors tournament, a show that balanced both title stakes and tournament prestige. B.J. Whitmer and Jimmy Jacobs captured the ROH World Tag Team Titles from Jay Lethal and Samoa Joe, with Whitmer picking up the fall on Lethal.

The tournament itself was won by Dragon Soldier B, who defeated Black Tiger IV in the finals to cap off the night.

PODCAST PLUG

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