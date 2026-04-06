THE WEEK IN WOMEN’S WRESTLING: Big stories including Jacy Jayne at Stand & Deliver, Rhea Ripley vs. Michin, Liv & Perez attack Vaquer, Tessa Blachard vs. Jody Threat in Bunkhouse match

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WWW Week 6

The Week in Women’s Wrestling: Where to go following Jacy Jayne’s defeat at Stand & Deliver, Rhiyo Reunites, Divine Dominion Dominate, Willow displays heel potential, Blanchard-Threat Bunkhouse Brawl, more

While WWE continues its main roster build towards the biggest show of the year, NXT closed the chapter Saturday on the past several months of storylines and began to reveal potential plans for the months to come.

Two-time NXT Champion, Jacy Jayne, dropped her championship in an exciting show opener at Stand & Deliver, likely closing the door on the developmental chapter of her young career. Really, there are three quality options for where the booking goes from here.

First, the loss could be addressed on Tuesday, followed by what has felt at times to be the inevitable break-up of Fatal Influence. Stablemates, Fallon Henley and, to a lesser degree, Lainey Reid, have made thinly-veiled comments for weeks about the significant, and unrecognized, contributions they’ve made towards Jayne’s ability to hold onto the title. Jayne, meanwhile, has walked a near-perfect line in appearing both reliant on her friends assistance as well as oblivious to their mounting frustration regarding it. Fallon and Reid would be perfectly justified in turning on Jayne now that she no longer holds the title. The one issue with this scenario is that such a turn would leave the audience wanting a showdown between the two sides. That doesn’t seem likely if Jayne is on her way to the main roster. Further, it would provide viewers with two unlikeable heel sides to choose from. As much as it’s felt like things are mounting, it would probably be best to leave the differences amongst the members of Fatal Influence lie.

Next is the most likely option, which is Jacy Jayne simply shifting over to Raw or Smackdown and debuting shortly after WrestleMania. The storylines on NXT are frequently ignored as wresters cross over and this ultimately doesn’t need to be any different. Jayne could continue on with her narcissistic rock star persona on a main brand, while Henley and Reid either bash or ignore her performance on Saturday while carrying on as a duo or bringing in a new member to the fold.

Finally, WWE has the opportunity to make the boldest of the options and shift the entirety of Fatal Influence over to the main roster. It’s something they’ve rarely attempted over the years, likely as a way of avoiding roster depletion on NXT as well as wanting to put their own fingerprints on main brand talent. In this instance, however, the current roster on NXT is incredibly deep and wouldn’t suffer from losing all three talents. Fallon Henley has been seemingly ready to shift for some time now. The one exception would be Lainey Reid, who has only been an established talent on NXT for less than a year. When given the opportunity, however, she has shown she can handle the spotlight. Further, it feels as though her pairing with Henley and Jayne has brought out the best in all three members. You could argue she would thrive on Raw, for example, in a backseat role similar to Liv Morgan during the early days of the Riott Squad.

All three members work so well as a group and also balance ongoing tension like it’s second nature. The eventual blowup of Fatal Influence will come one day, but it just may be better delivered a year from now on a far bigger stage.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

STRAY OBSERVATIONS

NXT Stand & Deliver

Lola Vice def. Jacy Jayne and Kendal Grey to become NXT Champion

-NXT really shines with production, particularly on the entrance for Fatal Influence. All three members always come across as absolute stars.

-I love Jacy’s ability to remain fully in character in the heat of a match. She’s always obnoxious and always just a little bit of a coward, whether giving or receiving a beating.

-Vice and Grey essentially picking up where they left off from last Tuesday, but with Jayne added to the mix. I was down on how they arrived here, but now that we’re here, it’s a lot of fun.

-Vic Joseph ruminates on “the rich history of women’s wrestling” in St. Louis, then cites as a sole example, that it was the location of the first women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2017. So, we’re getting the TKO version of wrestling history? You’ll need Wikipedia to learn more about the Blonde Bombers or Penny Banner.

-Between the video highlights during her entrance and now a lengthy discussion on commentary about giving Jacy Jayne her flowers, I’m sensing the end of an era here.

-Wren Sinclair’s reaction during Grey’s ankle lock on Jayne was everything. Great positioning and infectious enthusiasm.

-High intensity final sequence beginning with Grey’s moonsault to the outside. It was impossible to look away. Vice’s spinning back elbow completed the flurry perfectly, leaving no doubt that Jayne was a goner.

-It’s finally time for Jacy to move to the main roster. I do worry she may be lost in the shuffle on either show. As much as I think her departure from NXT would open a door for Henley and Reid, I would absolutely love to see the trio make the move as a unit.

Sol Ruca def. Zaria

-If we’re going off of ring gear and how it plays to the local crowd, Zaria should be over huge with her cardinal red attire. Ruca, on the other hand, is leaning in heavily towards the… Charlotte Hornets?

-It’s insane how much we take Sol Ruca’s athleticism for granted. She just completed a moonsault with a rolling finish to the outside of the ring and the crowd barely responded. Maybe it’s on them not being the best or perhaps it’s more of a statement on how casually performers bust out spectacular moves and how we are conditioned to seeing it happen, but come on. Imagine attempting that same move. Most of us would die. Can we at least offer up a little bit of applause, if not a standing ovation?

-As for the St. Louis crowd, they aren’t bad. I’m far from a “cheer the faces, boo the heels” type. I’ve always believed the performers/promoters (with notable exceptions) receive the type of response they earn. It’s not on the audience to participate in “the right way.” If you want someone received as a heel, give us something to boo. So, all that said, it’s great to actually hear Zaria getting the loud boos tonight and Sol getting cheered. In spite of the flaws in both of their characters, it’s the response this program deserves.

-That suplex over the top rope by Ruca looked like it went awry. As cool as it could’ve looked, even the possibly botched version didn’t look bad.

-Sol Snatcher on the ramp was an insane spot, but god I hate it when a wrestler does that “feeling in my hand” thing afterwards, like Ruca did. Maybe it’s part of the show, maybe not. But someone as young and healthy as Sol Ruca should never have to lose feeling in an extremity for my entertainment. I’d rather not have the spot.

-Give me those cinematic camera angles all day long. Zaria rising from the dead over Sol’s shoulder was perfection.

-Zaria starts going to a different place after not getting the result she anticipated from the F5. I swear, I thought she was about to start talking to her hands, ala Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VII.

-I really like how much both women continue to be conflicted by their past friendship. It leaves the door open to so much more down the line.

-I don’t know how much sense a clean Ruca victory makes here, but maybe she’s not main roster-bound just yet. Commentary seemed to play up that possibility. Zaria felt ready made for a top feud with Lola Vice, but you don’t get her there with losses like this.

-Based on the backstage interview later in the show, we appear to be headed for a Sol Ruca-Izzi Dame program. If Sol is sticking around, her win makes a bit more sense. That said, Zaria has always been portrayed as just a rung underneath Ruca. Even if they both remain in NXT, I think the W would’ve mattered more for her. Weird choices are made all the time with promotions to the main roster, though. Maybe Zaria is the one moving on?

Tatum Paxley def. Blake Monroe

-Cool promo video prior to Paxley’s entrance. She’s found love and acceptance amongst the fans, but that’s doesn’t mean she’s now well-adjusted. Just more of an empowered derangement we’ve got going on here.

-Ever since Becky Lynch joked with Cody Rhodes this past week about adapting thigh straps to his look, I can’t not notice when a wrestler wears them.

-It’s clear when the match proceeds that everything is fine, but Paxley’s selling with “My shoulder, my shoulder, my shoulder…” was really compelling.

-Booker and Joseph talking awkwardly around the way Thea Hail beat Blake Monroe last year without really being able to say it was “off script” is mentally draining. Just leave the subject alone. You didn’t need to spend time on the “controversy” here.

-Haha. We get an homage to the famous Taker-Lesnar laughing sit-up meme.

-A series of rolling suplexes ending in a power bomb tells me Paxley managed to pop that shoulder back in after all.

-That sling-shot power bomb off the apron made me gasp. Sure, there is a good amount of cushion in that area, but there was some serious velocity at play there. Ouch.

-I spent the entirety of that finishing sequence thinking about how well Paxley has set herself up for success on the main roster. She knows her character, she has a unique and innovative move set and is unlike anything else on Raw or Smackdown at the moment. She won’t get there and just keep doing what she’s doing either. Her evolution will continue and within a few years, once that level of exposure introduces her to all new audiences, she will be in the top of the division on Monday or Friday.

WWE Smackdown

Rhea Ripley def. Michin

-Michin has never looked better on WWE TV. For the first time in forever, she has purpose along with a distinctly defined role. She makes so much sense as a supporting heel. Her move set looked crisp and was getting reactions from the live audience. This shift has been a huge win thus far.

-On top of that, we got a 10 minute Rhea Ripley singles match, which feels like another first in a long time. For a mid-show bout that existed solely to advance a storyline with another wrestler who wasn’t even in it, I probably enjoyed this match more than I should’ve.

-I didn’t need a Rhiyo reunion to enjoy this segment, but I. Will. Take. It. This must be a one off, right? Right??

-Oh no. That post-match interview with Rhiyo was way too feel good for a wrestling show. Are we getting an accelerated heel turn by, I don’t know, Iyo? I hate that. They can have an awesome match later without ever turning on each other. Let’s just do that, ok?

Charlotte & Alexa def. Bayley & Lyra

-if there was one team in that four-way at Mania that didn’t need a member battling back from injury in the lead up, it’s the Bellas. WWE must really be committed to getting them on the show.

-We’re missing out on some great goading by Charlotte to fellow Horsewoman, Bayley during this picture-and-picture ad break. Would love to have the audio for that.

-Charlotte and Alexa both showing some great heel visuals during the commercials.

-Really cool camera angle on Lyra’s impending hot tag to Bayley. The vantage point really put the viewer in it.

-I honestly can’t remember if Bayley and Charlotte have ever had a proper one-on-one feud. Sure feels like they should’ve.

-That was one hell of a surprising clean finish. Alexa and Charlotte hit a stride in the final minute that showed seasoning as a tag team and made me wish we could watch them work a couple squash matches, just to show more of what they can do as a unit. That may have been their best tag match to date.

WWE Raw

Liv Morgan and Roxanne Perez attack Stephanie Vaquer

-I love how well Liv understands her character.

-It’s funny how Liv takes offense to Stephanie “attacking” her “family,” when we just saw a couple weeks ago what Liv had a hand in doing to Finn Balor.

-The camera work during Vaquer’s entrance really added to the red hot vibe in the arena.

-I feel as though Roxanne Perez’ reemergence marks the beginning of the next chapter for Liv. Time will tell.

Lyra Valkyria & Bayley vs. the Irresistible Forces goes to a no contest.

-Gee, why show us highlights of the Bellas vs. Charlotte and Alexa at the start of an unrelated match, of all times? Why could that possibly be?

-The Forces have matching outfits! They’re really a team. I love it!

-Bayley duping Lash into charging at her and going over the top rope was really clunky. Fortunately, Lyra followed up with some real fire by landing a sliding kick and all is forgotten.

-Oh, good thing we got that highlight clip prior to the match. Now we know why these other teams are here?

-This leads us to a four-way match for the title at Mania. I don’t love it, but at least all these deserving performers will make the card. And the Bellas too!

Raquel Rodriguez pins Iyo Sky

-I’m catching Raw a day late. Did Netflix edit out the entrances or did WWE really reduce these women to already being in the ring? I’m guessing the latter based on Corey Graves rushed introductions. Unacceptable.

-Iyo can take a ragdoll beating with the best of them. And after several minutes of that, the Kabuki Warriors arrive and the purpose of this match comes into full view.

-Odd to see Raquel in such a chaotic environment without any backup from the Judgement Day.

-Iyo takes a brutal bump to the outside, landing on the back of her neck. That was very close to disaster. Alternate angles show her thigh catching the middle rope on the way out. Unreal that she simply stood up and carried on with Kairi before returning to the ring to take one more huge bump.

-Raquel pins Iyo. Why does this feel so insignificant? Maybe Raquel’s shady win gets played up later by the Judgement Day, and I guess the whole point is to further the storyline between Iyo and the Kabukis, but this whole thing stinks of booking neglect.

NXT

Jaida Parker defeats Kelani Jordan

-The early going of this match is playing out in a way that makes Parker look like the heel. That could just be Jordan’s natural babyface charisma though. I get that you have to try things and see what works, but Jordan as a heel right now feels like a poor fit.

-Excellent frog splash by Kelani. I’m getting NXT Sasha Banks vibes.

-Surprising clean stack up win for Parker. Is this more about Jordan’s slide further into the dark side?

-Given the backstage attack later in the show, it’s clear this program is not over.

Tatum Paxley/Blake Monroe in-ring promo

-The premise of this feud, Monroe stealing Paxley’s title belt, is an old school trope that works, but falls apart if you think about it for more than a couple seconds. Like, why wouldn’t management intervene and have Blake return it? Or, why would Paxley even care? it’s not like anyone actually recognizes Blake as champion.

-This will be a solid match, made more intriguing by the quality mic work of both performers.

Fatal Influence backstage promo

-I love the slow burn dissension in the group – Henley is getting fed up with Jacy’s ungratefulness and Jacy is so self-absorbed, she doesn’t even notice. Lainey Reid is a bit more neutral but will absolutely be siding with Henley.

-Staging was totally weird here. Why were they all facing the camera in a room just big enough for Izzi Dame to squeeze in behind them, but totally not notice her doing… nothing until it was her time to talk?

Lola Vice and Kendal Grey battle to a double pin/submission

-The cameras following both women as they headed towards the entrance was a nice touch. Treat it like a big deal and it will be received that way.

-Booker gives a shout to Kendal’s Harlem Heat-esque ring attire.

-Grey has an awesome way of making it seem like she slightly botched a move right before it turns into something cool and you realize she was moving intentionally the whole time.

-That elbow strike by Grey to Vice’s temple got an audible reaction out of me. I mean, damn.

-I would complain about the BS finish, except 1. We got this awesome match, and 2. The title match at S&D probably should’ve been a triple threat in the first place. Bold/weird move to go off the air without a decision, though, considering the match is this weekend.

AEW Dynamite

Brawling Birds & Mina Shirakawa def. Triangle of Madness

-It hasn’t even started yet and I already hate that Nigel McGuinness is on the call.

-Hayter and Windsor have developed into a really good team in such a short period of time.

-There are few bouts I’ll actually continue watching during the picture-and-picture portion. This match is worth watching in tiny form for a few minutes.

-Excalibur straight up painted Toni Storm’s attack as a murder. This only works with Toni and I love it.

-Julia takes the fall following a Two Birds, One Stone/Hart Attack. It really is starting to feel as though Skye Blue is being protected a bit.

-Other than a 15-second prerecorded promo by Willow earlier in the night, this was it for the women on this episode. It really doesn’t have to be this way.

AEW Collision

Megan Bayne & Lena Kross def. Ava Lawless & Kristara

-My goodness, do I love squash matches. Such an awesome way to get your moves over and establish yourself as an unbeatable beast before facing someone capable of making you look slightly more beatable.

-Give credit to AEW for immediately recognizing what they have in this Kross-Bayne partnership. To get them belts, a proper team name, and strap that rocket to them says the company sees all the same things we do. Divine Dominion is incredible.

-Props to Kristara for knowing her role here and going all in. She plays jobber so well for a woman who just hung tough with Shayna Baszler for nearly 15 minutes in the main event of an IWS show in Montréal two weeks ago.

Willow Nightingale def. Hikaru Shida

-Okay, if the open challenge will be an ongoing thing, they got it off to a terrific start with Hikaru Shida. I hope it continues, and I hope this means Shida is back full time.

-You just can’t 100 percent pull a knee and have it look so good. I have missed Shida.

-As a fan of Willow dating back to her days with Shine in 2017-18, I gotta say sometimes she’s so “genuine” that it starts to feel disingenuous. With a slight tweak, I could see her being a great heel one day.

-It’s meant as a sign of sportsmanship, but it’s so condescending to turn to your opponent after a hard fought match as they’re clearly struggling with the outcome and give them a thumbs up and say “Good job.” It’s even worse when that opponent is a legend in your company. Read the room, Willow.

TNA Impact

Tessa Blanchard def. Jody Threat in a Bunkhouse match

-The White Rabbit appeared as Tessa headed to ringside. She was so focused, she didn’t even notice the camera blipped and Mila Moore disappeared.

-So apparently, while this is not the first Knockouts hardcore/no DQ match, but it is the first Bunkhouse match. So there’s that.

-Not sure they wanted for the equipment case-that-cannot-be-lifted to be the focus of the match, but I’m following its (slow) movement closely.

-Both wrestlers are clearly all in on this style of match, and as a result, it’s becomes a really fun watch.

-Tessa must be a Thekla fan. Off comes the referees belt!

-Tessa wraps a belt around Threat’s throat, pulls her head under the bottom rope and drops to the floor, strangling her. It’s a cool-looking spot. Tom Hannifan is extolling how, based on the rules, the match can’t end this way and the competitors must get back in the ring. Before he finishes explaining, though, the ref… calls for the bell. Womp.

-Great action, cool finish, minus the misinformed commentary.

Arianna Grace def. Xia Brookside

-Hannifan declared this historic Arianna Grace title defense to be the first Knockouts main event of the AMC era. It’s been a tough go for Tom tonight.

-Predictably, the match was all about… other things. Namely, Stacks’ attempts at interfering and Lei Ying Lee taking him out.

Thanks so much for reading and, of course, for supporting women’s wrestling. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @nottherightjeff.