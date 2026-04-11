FREE PODCAST 4/10 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & Machado explain why McAfee angle is counter-productive hack nonsense, what’s going on with Sami, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout. The show opens with a lengthy discussion on WWE doubling down on the Pat McAfee nonsense and explain why it’s counter-productive hack content usually reserved for dying pro wrestling companies, plus what not to get distracted by (such as whether McAfee landed some blows to C.M. Punk facade) and where to focus (top execs with conflicts of interest pushing this narrative nonsense). Also, what’s going on with Sami Zayn and was he really trying to get fans to cheer him and what does it say there were so few? Also, thoughts on other aspects of the show as WrestleMania 42 nears.

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