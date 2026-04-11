VIP PODCAST 4/10 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: McAfee calls Punk a sloppy fat bag-of-bones and offers 25 percent discount for WM, Sky vs. Jade, fans turn on Sami, Danhausen vs. Kit (32 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 10 edition of WWE Smackdown including the doubling-down on the at McAfee angle last week with McAfee tearing down C.M. Punk as a fraud and a sloppy fat bag-of-bones and said Cody Rhodes is a Paul Levesque kiss-ass. He also offered a 25 percent discount on night one of WrestleMania to see him. Also, Iyo Sky vs. Jade Cargill, Kit Wilson vs. Danhausen, fans turn against Sami Zayn as he tries to get at least some cheers, and more.

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