VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #908 (April 10, 2006): Backstage at WrestleMania Weekend, Orton’s suspension, Cena-Hunter dilemma, Dawn Marie Torch Talk on Al Wilson storyline and locker room leaders

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #908 cover-dated April 10, 2006: This week’s 12 page newsletter features a cover story on the John Cena-Triple H dilemma that Vince McMahon faces this year… An expanded WWE Newswire features insider backstage news on a variety of topics from WrestleMania weekend including the Hall of Fame, Joey Styles, the Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan situation (work or shoot?), ECW pay-per-view news including various potential main events, and an expanded notebook section… The Big Story on TNA Impact… The eighth and final installment of the Torch Talk with Dawn Marie with her thoughts on Eddie Guerrero, the Al Wilson storyline, TNA prospects, WWE locker room leaders, and more… Jason Powell’s feature column say TNA’s stagnant booking is holding back the promotion… James Caldwell interviews a subject of Randy Orton’s backstage misbehavior for his feature column on Orton’s suspension… Wade Keller’s End Notes features his thoughts on the Hall of Fame including Bret Hart’s speech, Eddie Guerrero’s presentation, Steve Austin’s shot at Hulk Hogan, and more… In-depth ROH Live Event reports… 1996 Backtrack with a columnist’s predictions on the futures of Shawn Michaels, Chris Benoit, and Eddie Guerrero… Raw Read Reax… The Top Five Stories of the Week…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #908

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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