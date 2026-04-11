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AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/11): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 11, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, APRIL 11, 2025

Where: EDMONTON, ALBERTA AT ROGERS PLACE

How To Watch: TNT / HBO Max

Attendance: WrestleTix reported 3,975 tickets distributed. The arena has a capacity of 20,734 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • JetSpeed (“The Jet” Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) & Mistico vs. The Dogs (Gabe Kidd & David Finlay & Clark Connors) – AEW World Trios Championship match
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Myron Reed – AEW International Championship match
  • Thekla & Marina Shafir vs. The Brawling Birds (Alex Windsor & Jamie Hayter)
  • Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) vs. El Clon & Hechicero
  • Rush vs. Anthony Bowens (for #2 spot in Casino Gauntlet at Dynasty)
  • Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida will be in action
  • The Hurt Syndicate Shelton Benjamin & Bobby Lashley) will be in action

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/2): Six-man tag main event, Moxley vs. Bowens, Ciampa vs. Juice, FTR in action, and Willow defends the TBS title in an open challenge

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Pruett’s Pause: 10 Thoughts on AEW Dynamite – Chaos in Canada with United Empire vs. Death Riders, Kenny Omega’s final message before Dynasty, one step closer to Takeshita vs. Okada

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

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