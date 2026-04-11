EXCLUSIVE: Vampiro says he would like to see JCW and AEW work together, Tony Khans’s recent JCW endorsement is a “big shout out”

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Vampiro said he would love to see JCW and AEW work together in the future after AEW COO and booker Tony Khan recently wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he watches and enjoys JCW Lunacy episodes on YouTub. Khan gave his praise for JCW in response to an invitation from Jonathan Coachman to come on his podcast The Coach and Bro that he co-hosts with JCW head creative writer Vince Russo.

“Well, f— yeah, of course,” said Vampiro in response to whether or not he’d like to see JCW work with AEW during an interview on Radican Worldwide available now for PWTorch VIP members. “First of all, he’s got great taste. Tony Khan grew up in the wrestling business. The way his father did, right?”i

Vampiro said that Khan has a great deal of experience in wrestling having been in wrestling locker rooms since he was a child. “Like Tony Khan was a little fu—ing… one of those guys running around the dressing room since he could,” said Vampiro. So, whether or not you look at him as a business owner, as an AEW ‘mogul’, down at, in his heart at the end of the day, he loves pro wrestling.”

Vampiro believes that Khan’s endorsement is a big endorsement of what Violent J is doing with JCW given all of the egos in wrestling. “So, if we get somebody like that, that’s what’s happening in wrestling,” said Vampiro. “There’s no…. there’s a lot of ego, but even other companies are giving props to, within each other right now. So, I think that circle of ego is closing and to have somebody like Tony Khan speak about JCW, f—k, I mean, we’ve got everybody’s attention because we’re not bending over backwards. And I think that that’s a big shout-out and hats off to Violent J.”

Sign up here and GO VIP to listen to Vampiro’s exclusive interview on Radican Worldwide talking all aspects of his career ahead of his retirement match at JCW’s Strangle-Mania: Viva Los Violence.

Vampiro’s retirement match against PCO and Big Vito will take place JCW Strangle-Mania: Viva Las Violence event on April 17. The show will be available to watch with a subscription to Triller TV+.

JCW Lunacy airs weekly on YouTube with new episodes being released every Thursday.