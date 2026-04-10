WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (4/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, APRIL 10, 2026
Where: SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAP CENTER
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,678 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Cody Rhodes to respond to assault by Randy Orton and Pat McAfee
- Drew McIntyre vows to expose the real Jacob Fatu
- Sami Zayn to address Trick Williams
- Pat McAfee to announce “massive surprise”
- Royce Keys debuts
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (4/3): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody Rhodes spoiling Randy Orton homecoming, Rhea Ripley addressing Jade Cargill attacks, Drew McIntyre & Jacob Fatu appearances
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Liv Morgan on the damage caused by Bianca Belair’s hair whips, the shoulder injury that sidelined her, feels she couldn’t have written a better return
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