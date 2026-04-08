AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2026
Where: EDMONTON, ALBERTA AT ROGERS PLACE
How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,650 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,128. The arena has a capacity of 20,734 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata – TBS Championship match
- Don Callis Family (Andrade El Idolo & Mark Davis & “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Darby Allin & Bandido & “Jungle” Jack Perry – Trios match
- Kenny Omega to speak
- Chris Jericho to address his return
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/1): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Jericho’s surprise return and notable crowd response, Pac vs. Ospreay, MJF vs. Speedball, MJF-Omega contract signing
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paul Wight on his health and how much longer he wants to wrestle, the dumbest thing Arn Anderson said he did, babyface and heel turns
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