AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2026

Where: EDMONTON, ALBERTA AT ROGERS PLACE

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,650 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,128. The arena has a capacity of 20,734 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata – TBS Championship match

Don Callis Family (Andrade El Idolo & Mark Davis & “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Darby Allin & Bandido & “Jungle” Jack Perry – Trios match

Kenny Omega to speak

Chris Jericho to address his return

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/1): Adams’ alt-perspective report on Jericho’s surprise return and notable crowd response, Pac vs. Ospreay, MJF vs. Speedball, MJF-Omega contract signing

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Paul Wight on his health and how much longer he wants to wrestle, the dumbest thing Arn Anderson said he did, babyface and heel turns