AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/1): Keller’s report on Chris Jericho addressing his return, Kenny Omega promo, Andrade & Takeshita & Davis vs. Darby & Bandido & Perry, Willow vs. Aminata

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AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 8, 2026



AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR EDMONTON, ALBERTA AT ROGERS PLACE AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAXREPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielson

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,650 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 4,128. The arena has a capacity of 20,734 spectators when configured for concerts.

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PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Dennis Kline review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

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[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a shot of the arena with Justin Roberts standing mid-ring. They panned cheering fans. Then they cut backstage to Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay fighting in the parking garage. The other Death Riders attacked Ospreay. Alex Windsor got out of a black SUV; Excalibur said she is Ospreay’s fiance. Then Callum Newman, Henare, and Francesco Akira joined Ospreay. They faced off and then charged at each other. Excalibur plugged the Ospreay-Moxley scheduled match at Dynasty. Wheeler Yuta got slammed onto the hood of a Nissan sedan. Windsor and Marina Shafir brawled into the arena. The men followed behind, still fighting. Eventually Mox put Ospreay in a sleeper. Newman landed a diving foot stop on Mox. Ospreay and his New Japan crew stood tall in the ring with the Death Riders collecting themselves at ringside. Ospreay said they’re creating some chaos in Canada later if the Death Riders agree to face them in the main event in 90 minutes.

-Excalibur said Tony Khan announced before Dynamite that Kyle Fletcher was injured and had to vacate the TNT Title.

-Backstage, Don Callis addressed the Fletcher situation. He said he is injured and out of action. He said it’s thrown a wrench into the works as they were on their way to being the longest-reigning TNT Title reign. He said he had been negotiating a match with Protokada vs. The Young Bucks for Dynasty, but that won’t happen now. He said there is a reason they call him the Invisible Hand. He said he has a pivot that will blow everyone’s mind. He said people want to see Okada fight Konosuke Takeshita. He said he runs his family like a sports franchise and he likes that people don’t get along, so it’ll be a long time before he lets that match happen. He said he calls the shots, so “too bad.” He said Takeshita will be in action in the six-man tag team match next. He said he might then take the “MJF money” and pick up Connor McGreggor and do the town like it’s 1984.

(1) DARBY ALLIN & BANDIDO & JACK PERRY vs. KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & ANDRADE & MARK DAVIS

Excalibur said Brody King couldn’t wrestle as scheduled, so he called on Bandido to take his place. The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Andrade and Darby were about to start the match, but Andrade bailed out and walked to the back. When Darby landed a Code Red on Takeshita at the start, Davis broke it up. Bandido and Darby leaped to ringside onto Davis and Takeshita. Darby then called Andrade back to the ring. “Why are you Don Callis’s little bitch?” he yelled. Andrade marched back out. Takeshita delivered a rolling German suplex on Darby on the ramp. Andrade rejoined the match. Callis joined in on commentary at 3:00. Perry landed a leaping flip dive onto Davis and Takeshita at ringside.

When Perry leaped back into the ring, Takeshita elbowed him out of mid-air. Andrade tagged in and took it to Perry at ringside. Callis said the injury to Kyle Fletcher unites the family and team. “We’re gonna do it for Kyle,” he said. Andrade then chatted with a woman at ringside who took a selfie with him. Callis said that’s not free and she shouldn’t touch the merchandise. They cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c/db]

Bandido rallied after the break. Takeshita landed a Blue Thunder Bomb on Bandido a minute later for a near fall at 8:00. Callis talked about Okada facing Myron Reed on Collision. Schiavone said he’s undefeated in singles matches so far. Darby dove through the ropes into Andrade. Davis then threw Darby into the ringside barricade. Fans chanted, “AEW! AEW!” Takeshita and Davis then swung Darby and flung him into the time keeper’s area the way a kid can get tossed into a pool or lake.

Back in the ring, Davis hit Perry with a lariat and followed with a leaping piledriver. Andrade then gave Perry his finisher for the win.

WINNERS: Andrade & Davis & Takeshita in 12:00.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata – TBS Championship match

Don Callis Family (Andrade El Idolo & Mark Davis & “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Darby Allin & Bandido & “Jungle” Jack Perry – Trios match

Kenny Omega to speak

Chris Jericho to address his return