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VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1964 (Apr. 8, 2026): Keller’s cover story on absurd McAfee promo, Parks column on Jericho’s AEW return, Keller’s TV reports, more

April 8, 2026

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PWTorch Newsletter #1964

Cover-dated April 8, 2026

LINK: 1964 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

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SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the absurd Pat McAfee promo and the internal politics behind it… Greg Parks column on Chris Jericho’s AEW return… Keller’s TV reports… Kelly Wells’s NXT Stand & Deliver report… More…

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