VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1964 (Apr. 8, 2026): Keller’s cover story on absurd McAfee promo, Parks column on Jericho’s AEW return, Keller’s TV reports, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch Newsletter #1964
Cover-dated April 8, 2026
LINK: 1964 PWTorch Newsletter PDF
–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS
–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR
SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story on the absurd Pat McAfee promo and the internal politics behind it… Greg Parks column on Chris Jericho’s AEW return… Keller’s TV reports… Kelly Wells’s NXT Stand & Deliver report… More…
PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.