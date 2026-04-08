CMLL HITS & MISSES: Title maddness that makes AEW look conservative, El Satanico Retirement Ceremony, Megan Bayne vs. Olympia, Mercedes Mone vs. Persephone

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Another solid month in CMLL is behind us. Both the Noche de Las Amazonas and Homenaje a Dos Leyendas events were huge successes in terms of ticket sales for Arena Mexico. Let’s take a look back and see what worked and what didn’t.

HITS

Olympia vs. Megan Bayne

This was a great match. A real hoss fight. Both women laid into each other and tossed each other around. At one point there was gnarly German suplex exchange. Megan hit a dart of spear (she was nearly parallel to the ring) and a vicious Megasus Bomb for the win.

Mercedes Moné vs. Persephone

Great match. Mercedes didn’t miss a beat in her time off. The through line of Mercedes working over Persephone’s arm leading to Perse struggling to get Mercedes up for the BT Bomb was nice. At one point Mercedes got a drink tossed at her by one of Persephone’s parents. It would’ve been nice if the camera caught it better. Persephone avoided the MonéMaker and finally hit the BT Bomb but Mercedes kicked out. Persephone then hit a springboard frog splash for the win. I do wish there’d been more of a beat between the kick out and the frog splash. Afterwards the locker room emptied to celebrate while Mercedes crashed out.

Dark Silueta vs. Mika

Another very good match. There were some well-executed technical exchanges early and plenty of snug striking. Maika actually winning with a Michinoku driver was a nice change of pace.

Keyra & Garra Negra vs. Sanely & La Catalina

Keyra & Garra Negra (the former Sexy Star) looked great in their debut. Keyra hit a dropkick in the corner on Sanely that looked absolutely brutal. The 2 out of 3 falls aspect was well-paced with a unique roll up and an Angels Wings leading to double pin for the 1st fall win for Keyra and Garra Negra. Friendly fire then led to La Catalina and Sanely getting the second fall. After more friendly fire between Keyra and GarraNegra, Sanely and La Catalina won the 3rd and deciding fall with stereo One Winged Angels.

Zeuxis vs. Mina Shirakawa

This was easily the best Zeuxis has looked in all the matches I’ve seen her in. Mina wrestled with more focus than usual. It would be nice if she wrestled this way all the time honestly. Mina worked Zeuxis leg and took a nasty snap slam on her head on the ramp. Mina won with an uraken and figure four.

Skadi & Marcela & Jarochita vs. Zeuxis & Olympia & Keyra

This was had potential disaster written all over it when it was first but it was surprisingly good and got better as it went along. Given her age and her skill set I expected Marcela to struggle to keep up with the younger, more skilled talent but she worked her tail off and kept up surprisingly well. Skadi also looked the best I’ve seen her given that wrestling can be inconsistent at best.

El Satanico Retirement Ceremony

This was a beautiful send-off one of CMLL’s most famous rudos. Not only were his family in the ring with him, all the wrestlers he’s trained throughout his career were ringside. His speech thanking the fans and apologizing to his family for missing birthdays and holidays tugged at the heartstrings. I just wish they’d left it at a speech.

Rey Bucanero & Toscano & Último Guerrero vs. Averno & Euphoria & Mephisto (Copa Infernal)

A hit for its emotional significance as much as the in-ring action. This match featured two different generations of El Satanico students battling each other. It also marked the return to CMLL of Toscano after a 15 year exile. Toscano wrestled like he had something to prove. All six guys gave their best quote frankly. Averno celebrating when he thought Último Guerrero was being pinned only to turn around and discover Euphoria had been eliminated was a hoot. Averno winning the match with a low blow on Guerrero was fitting given the night was about honoring one of CMLL’s most renowned rule breakers.

Princesa Sugehit vs. Marcela vs. La Magnifica (Hair vs Hair vs Hair)

These three had a previous three way match on the Noche de Las Amazonas show two weeks prior for the Copa Irma Gonzalez which La Magnifica won. I liked this match better though. The women worked just as hard but had more urgency in this one given the stakes. I did appreciate that the woman who scored the first pin, in this case La Magnifica, secured her freedom from the match and saved her hair. The oldest two women were the last two left and they acquitted themselves nicely. The submission Marcela used to win looked like hurt like hell. I love that CMLL has a barber on payroll. It’s much more effective than one wrestler shaving the other’s head.

8-Man Mask vs. Hair Cibernetico

What showcase for CMLL this was. A collection of the most athletic, young talent in the company flying around the ring in spectacular fashion. At one point El Coyote was spiked right on his head off the top rope by Max Star in a botched headscissors. Incredibly he got up and continued the match like it was nothing. The 10 or so minute one on one match between Max Star and Polvora was really good. In the end the younger guy, Max Star, went over and Polvora unmasked which was the most logical choice. In a nice bit of continuity Max Star and Polvora were on opposite sides of two different trios matches on shows after this continuing their feud.

Sky Team vs Death Riders

This match was worked more like an American style trios match which was a nice change of pace. Místico got the hottest of hot tags. He took out Marina Shafir with a suicide dive and then tapped out Yuta with La Mistica. Mox mocking Yuta for tapping out to the admittedly weak-looking armbar was hilarious.

Hechicero vs. Claudio Castagnoli

A soft hit for a good match between two good wrestlers although I was hoping for a little bit more. Hechicero got a huge pop when Claudio submitted so at least the Claudio reign paid off in that respect.

Magia Blanca & Rey Pegasus & Tornado vs. Crixus & Estudiante Jr. & Infarto

A good match marred by a scary moment at the end. Magia Blanca attempted a diving hurricanrana to Infarto on the floor. Unfortunately things went sideways. Infarto fell backwards and Magia Blanca slammed hard into the floor back first. He was immediately swarmed by doctors on not seen for the rest of the match. Thankfully he ended up being fine. It was nice to see Estudiante Jr or as I lovingly refer to him lucha Scott Norton, again. It always fun watching him run over the smaller luchadors.

Marcela & Skadi & Zeuxis vs. India Sioux & Olympia & Princesa Sugehit (Relevos Increíbles)

A soft hit for another strong outing from the technicas team. Marcela in particular shined in this one. The finish however was so horrendous that it merits its own discussion in the Misses section.

Yutani vs. Mascara Dorada

I was fully prepared to put the lack of a Yutani singles match in my Misses section but CMLL made like Vanessa Williams and saved the best for last. Taking place on the last day of March, the best match of the month by far. These two absolutely killed it. I thought the match was going to be over two minutes in when Dorada went for hurricanrana off the barricade and Yuta stopped himself from going causing Dorada to land jaw first on the barricade. He sold like he’d been knocked out. I loved Yutani’s version of a V-Trigger. While Dorada retained his title with a picture-perfect shooting star press, I wouldn’t have been upset if they’d put the belt on Yutani. He has the makings of a star.

Flip Gordon vs. Volador Jr.

Another soft hit match. These two worked well together. Volador sold a knee or ankle injury that eventually left him vulnerable to Gordon’s springboard twisting stunner and springboard 450 splash.

Capitan Suicida vs. Magia Blanca

A soft hit for being the only title change amongst the four title matches on the March 31st show. Magia Blanca didn’t look to be suffering any ill effects from his close call the week before. Capitan Suicida looked great as usual so putting the title on him made sense.

Atlantis Jr. vs. Averno

This was fine match which suffered from having to follow Yutani/Dorada. They worked hard but it never quite hit second gear. Given that the feud seems to be continuing with Averno being a sore winner and taking Atlantis Jr’s mask, I hope their next match is better.

Setting Up Title Matches in Advance

The Tuesday March 24th show featured three trios matches. The outcomes of two of them immediately set up two title matches for the following. That was a nice bit of continuity and change of pace from the usual randomly assembled cards.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Worse or Better” with Stephanie Chase and Josh White, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

MISSES

El Satanico vs. Atlantis vs. Blue Panther

This was El Satanico’s retirement match. For that reason it pains me to bash it but this match was simply awful. How could a match featuring a 63-year-old, a 65-year-old, and a 76-year-old not be. Crazy thing is the youngest guy in the match, Atlantis, was arguably the worst. Slow and virtually immobile he left the two older men to create movement as best they could. It didn’t get a lot better after he was eliminated either. Satanico and Panther fought up the ramp to the stairwell. I audibly gasped when I saw 76-year-old Satanico leap off the fourth step and hit what was supposed to be a senton but looked more like a leg drop on Blue Panther. It was supposed to be a big moment in a final match but I was just worried about an old man’s safety. Satanico ended up tapping out Blue Panther to win his last match but ultimately it didn’t matter because I was just happy it was over and that’s a shame.

Tessa Blanchard in CMLL

Tessa Blanchard is so radioactive that neither WWE nor AEW want anything to do with her yet CMLL thought it was a good idea to bring her in for two matches. Nah. That juice is not worth the squeeze. I’m good with not seeing her again.

The Minis

The Minis opened up the Mar. 27 show. Honestly it felt like a throwback to a bygone era and not in a good way. Sure CMLL doesn’t treat their little people wrestlers like a sideshow the way Little Tokyo or the Haiti Kid were. Unfortunately though, those memories are conjured up. Well-intentioned as it might be, it just feels superfluous.

The Paradise Lock

In my Hits section above I mentioned that the finish to the trios match with Marcela and Princesa Sugehit on opposite sides had a horrendous finish. That finish to the third and final fall was Princesa Sugehit putting Marcela in the Paradise Lock for the submission win. You read that correctly. Marcela tapped out to the Paradise Lock. The move is incredibly stupid in general. It’s a ridiculous offensive maneuver. It’s significantly dumber as a submission. Quite frankly I wish this move would be banned from wrestling so I never have to see it again.

CMLL Title Madness

If you think AEW has a lot of titles, it’s nothing compared to the lunacy that is the title situation in CMLL. CMLL is divided into weight classes, which is fine. The problem is that there are three groups of each of those titles: NWA, National, and World Historic. If you do the math that’s twelve titles right there. That’s not even including the CMLL World Heavyweight Title Hechicero just won or the CMLL World Women’s Title or the World Trios Titles or the two men’s and two women’s tag titles or the CMLL Japanese Women’s title. It’s absurd at this point and absolutely impossible to keep up with. CMLL would do well to dump half the titles. Weight classes are a smart idea. There just needed to be multiple sets of them. There should be one title for each weight class, one tag title each for the men and the women, and the Trios Titles.