NJPW SAKURA GENESIS 2026 RESULTS (4/4) : Lansdell’s quick recap of Tsuji-Newman, Knockout Brothers-TMDK, Takeshita-Umino, and more

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NJPW SAKURA GENESIS 2026 REPORT

APRIL 4, 2026

RYOGOKU SUMO HALL

TOKYO, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

New Japan Pro Wrestling has crowned its youngest-ever world champion as Callum Newman beat Yota Tsuji in the main event of the 2026 edition of Sakura Genesis. The result will be seen as an upset by many, but not by yours truly who called this when the semi-finals were set. Not that I would ever be the sort to say “I told you so” of course. In the night’s other big matches, Knockout Brothers retained their tag titles against the TMDK team of Zack Sabre Jr and Ryohei Oiwa, and Shota Umino once again failed to win a singles title as his TV Championship match with Konosuke Takeshita went to a time limit draw.

The full results from today’s card:

(1) Hartley Jackson and Kosei Fujita defeated Togi Makabe and Master Wato (7:02). Hartley pinned Makabe after a Jagged Edge.

(2) Shingo Takagi & Taiji Ishimori & Robbie X beat Jakob Austin Young & Francesco Akira & Jake Lee (8:11). Shingo pinned Young with Last of the Dragon.

(3) Aaron Wolf & Toru Yano & Yoh & Tiger Mask defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Sho & Douki & Don Fale (7:12). Wolf got the submission win over Kanemaru with an inverted triangle choke.

(4) Will Ospreay & Henare & Great-O-Khan beat Taichi & El Desperado & Yuya Uemura (14:54). Ospreay pinned Taichi after a Stormbreaker.

(5) Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto & Boltin Oleg (C) beat Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens & Ren Narita to retain the Never Openweight Six-Man Championships (12:08). Yoshi-Hashi pinned Takahashi after the Shoto to secure the second defence for the champions.

(6) Konosuke Takeshita (C) and Shota Umino went to a 15-minute time limit draw in their NJPW World TV Championship match. Takeshita retained the title as a result.

(7) Knockout Brothers (Oskar & Yuto-Ice) (C) beat Zack Sabre Jr & Ryohei Oiwa to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Tag Team Championships (22:33). Ice pinned Oiwa after a running pump kick. This was the fifth defence for KOB.

(8) Callum Newman beat Yota Tsuji (C) to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship (24:17). Newman hit Make Way to finish the match and become the youngest IWGP Heavyweight Champion of all time. After the match, Gabe Kidd attacked Yota Tsuji at ringside, issuing a challenge to Newman. Shingo Takagi also issued a challenge to the new champion.

Stay tuned to PWTorch.com for a more detailed report in the coming days!