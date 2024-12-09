VIP AUDIO 12/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-7-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill including Dave Prazak talking Shimmer, listener mail on Heyman, Iron Sheik, Teddy Long, plus latest news (46 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Dec. 7, 2006. Pat McNeill interviewed Dave Prazak to talk Shimmer women’s wrestling. That almost makes up for the technical glitches, don’t you think? One of the major events in Sacramento wrestling history was the Big Clip of the week. Pat also answered his Listener Mail questions on Teddy Long, Paul Heyman, and The Iron Shiek, and finds out which tag team his listeners wanted to reunite. Sgt. Slaughter, A.J. Styles, and Team 3-D headline the Indy Lineup of the Week, Pat ran down the latest news, include 2007 house show lineups and upcoming wrestling DVD releases, plus the Hot Five Stories of the Week.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO