VIP AUDIO 12/9 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Turning Point headlined by Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards, review last week’s Impact, and preview Final Resolution (44 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo are back to discuss the recent happenings in TNA. First, they take a look back at the Turning Point show, headlined by Nic Nemeth vs. Eddie Edwards. Then they review last week’s episode of TNA Impact, main evented by an eight-man tag team match. Finally, they give a preview of the Final Resolution TNA+ special.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO