WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhodes-Owens, Women’s US Champion, more

•WWE held a kickoff event to celebrate the debut of Raw on Netflix. A quick summary of notable announcements: Logan Paul will return to WWE as a member of the Raw roster (oh joy), Pat McAfee will return to call Raw alongside Michael Cole, and Gunther will be remaining on Raw in 2025.

•Additionally, two matches have been announced for Raw on Netflix, alongside Roman vs Solo: CM Punk vs Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan for the WWE Women’s World Championship. This aligns with indications that WWE plans to treat the Netflix premiere as a PPV-level event. I’m sure their newfound partners will be very happy with the extra attention.

•It is still unclear whether or not Jade Cargill’s injuries are legitimate. Conflicting reports abound claiming the reason for Cargill’s write-off from Smackdown several weeks ago, including some that claim the wrestler will be off filming movies in the meantime. Credit to WWE for keeping the health of their performers under wraps. At the end of the day, Cargill’s health status is no one’s business but her own.

•Many insiders claimed that Ted “The Million Dollar Man” Dibiase was scheduled to be among the legends making an appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event last week, but was unable to due to an injury. However, the famed wrestler is supposedly set to return at a future event.

Saturday Night’s Main Event is officially in the rearview mirror, everyone! And I’m in two minds about it. As a fanatic of the original show, the retro presentation (interviews at the podium, the red-white-blue ropes, Joe Tessitore channeling the best of Mean Gene Okerlund) was catnip for my inner mark. Everyone has the era that was their peak aesthetic for the medium of professional wrestling. And for me, it was the 80s blend of stripped-down NFL-esque presentation with over-the-top pomp and circumstance. It’s nice to see the players we know and love in 2024 in a new style. And aside from spotlighting how far WWE has come from this era, it added a unique visual change from today’s normal product.

However, the special also highlighted how empty today’s product can feel by spotlighting nostalgia for its own sake. Despite all the bells and whistles, the matches never rose above a typical Smackdown main event. There were no surprises, no title changes, no showstopping moment. In fact, thanks to the sheer number of matches to rush through, the special left no time for WWE’s trademark in-ring promos and almost came off more generic than usual because of it. If you want your in-ring work to lead a special, you need to commit to something of consequence happening. And after last week’s SNME, it feels like we’re right back where we started. And thus, the whole event came off as inconsequential.

Several weeks ago, I spoke about how this new version of SNME needs something to keep audiences hooked. The 80s rendition promised star vs. star matches in an era where you could only find that on PPV. In 2024, we have two weekly shows and twelve PPVs a year. If SNME can’t find something to rise above the weekly product, it’ll set the standard of being non-appointment viewing. And while WWE is hot enough to sustain insane turnout for these specials, it feels like a waste of such an iconic name.

Looking forward, the Royal Rumble looms on the horizon. But we’ve got a whole transfer window before we get there. As 2024 draws to a close, Smackdown is barreling towards a crazily different future. Where do we stand following the last week? Let’s review:

THE INAUGURAL WOMEN’S U.S. CHAMPION

Latest Developments:

Last month, Nick Aldis announced a single-elimination tournament to crown the first ever Women’s US Champion.

Over the past few weeks Chelsea Green, Michin, Tiffany Stratton and Bayley won triple threat matches and punched their ticket to the semifinals. Green and Michin had been rivals for the past several months, culminating in a Dumpster match that Michin won.

Last week on Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton was confronted by mentor Nia Jax and rival Candice LeRae, both of whom hinted that Stratton should give up her MITB briefcase should she win the Women’s US Championship. However, Stratton lost her semifinal match to Michin. Later that night, Chelsea Green won her semifinal match against Bayley.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, after a quick match, Chelsea Green (with some assistance from Piper Niven) defeated Michin to become the inaugural Women’s U.S. Champion!

Analysis:

Hallelujah! In an era where WWE (and seemingly every other promotion) waits far too long to pull the trigger on an over wrestler, they noticed fans’ continued support for Chelsea Green and finally gave her a midcard belt. Green’s character work has been head and shoulders above her peers since her 2023 return, and she’s epitomized the creed “maximize your minutes”. Even as the loser of numerous squashes, Green got not only herself but her tag team partner and opponent mega-over. That takes a special skill, which can only be amplified now that she can serve as Smackdown’s gatekeeper. Green tweeted out that she was already the “longest-reigning Women’s US Champion of all time”. Given Green’s penchant for goofy diva-esque comedy, one can only imagine the hilarity of her as a midcard champion. Phenomenal booking.

In addition, Green has a ready-made feud with Michin. The two’s eternal rivalry was beautifully threaded all throughout this tournament, which perfectly set up a rematch between the two so Green could get her win back. It was tournament booking done right, weaving solo stories into the bracket-based matches. Michin, through it all, remains over as a stoic powerhouse babyface. The two’s chemistry is off the charts, and a rubber match for the title feels like a great first step for Chelsea’s reign. Their dichotomy makes for amazing humor, and watching Green’s ego ascend to new heights only for Michin to ragdoll her will be amazing to watch.

HOWEVER, the final match itself was a letdown. Way too quick, marred by ads, and lacking in-ring storytelling or any callbacks to their rivalry. And given how long these two have been intertwined, the finish came off as extremely underwhelming and abrupt. Not an auspicious way to begin Green’s reign, and hopefully not an omen of the belt’s treatment moving forward.

Additionally, I like the Stratton-Jax-LeRae segment, as a nice way to segue Stratton back into the fold with Jax on the road to Wrestlemania. Losing the tournament will likely be the impetus for the group’s split, which is a sorely needed plot development in their feud. The MITB cash-in should be sooner than later else they risk the audience losing interest. With Stratton apart from the group, LeRae can also take on a larger role cozying up to Jax and mocking Stratton – an upgrade from her limited screen time currently. Get on with it, WWE! Or this story will tip over from “long-term” to “drawn-out and boring”.

Grade: A

BIANCA BELAIR’S NEW PARTNER

Latest Developments:

Tag partners Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill separately entered the Women’s US Championship tournament. During Belair’s championship match, a backstage camera discovered an unconscious Cargill laid out over a broken windshield. Shocked, Belair abandoned the match and went to the hospital alongside her partner.

Following the show, WWE’s Twitter listed Cargill’s numerous injuries and stated she would be out for the foreseeable future. Smackdown GM Nick Aldis questioned several wrestlers, all of whom swore they were not Cargill’s attacker.

Last week, as Belair continued to search for Cargill’s attacker, Naomi suggested she take over as the other half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions. After some convincing, Nick Aldis agreed. Tonight, the new champs are scheduled for an unknown match to test their partnership out for the first time.

Analysis:

A brief segment, but one that could provide a roadmap to Cargill’s return. Given Naomi’s alliance with both women in the past, her inclusion as Cargill’s temporary replacement made sense. Her in-ring chemistry with Belair is off the charts and will likely lead to some great in-ring work. But where does this leave Cargill?

The big question following the eventual feud between Belair and Cargill was the face-heel dynamic. Belair can play a heel extremely well (ex: her NXT run) but she’s become one of the company’s most reliable babyfaces and turning her feels like a long shot. However, Cargill hasn’t shown the mic skills to handle a heel turn in WWE, according to the majority of the audience. Naomi’s inclusion into this storyline sets up a potential option to move forward.

WWE has to be aware of Cargill’s mixed reactions, specifically her in-ring work. It’s easy to see Belair’s title defenses with Naomi being smoother and her success being greater. Could we be in store for Cargill to turn on her former partner for leaving her behind? It’s a plotline easy to get behind, and guarantees heel heat for Cargill moving forward while giving Naomi her most interesting character work since her WWE return.

In any case, this segment provided some intriguing teases for the next few months and keeps Naomi out of the Bayley-Jax-Stratton vortex, which is a net positive. She existed simply to lose in that feud, so Stratton and Jax’s relationship could develop. And slowly but surely, it was evaporating the genuine buzz she had upon her return this year following a sensational run in TNA. Hopefully, this storyline will give her some more agency and promo time to flex her skills.

Grade: B

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA’S NEXT MOVE

Latest Developments:

At Survivor Series, in a shocking swerve Nakamura completely dominated LA Knight and put him away with another misting to become the new WWE United States Champion.

The following week, Nakamura made his entrance before LA Knight and Andrade interrupted, both claiming unfinished business with the new champ. Soon after, the New Bloodline laid out the babyfaces in an effort to corner Nakamura, but backed off after getting second thoughts.

Last week, Nakamura cut a promo about exposing the weaknesses of his enemies.

Analysis:

Nothing much to report here. This promo solidified the intent of Nakamura’s character: someone who enjoys forcing his opponents to submit to their weaknesses. For Knight, it was his hinted desperation to not lose the title he worked so hard for. Keeping this theme present in Nakamura is…. interesting. Let me explain my thoughts.

On the positive side, it consolidates this new samurai-esque character into a more specific goal. While Nakamura’s original heel turn last year was similar, this version focuses less on fighting spirit and more on exposing his enemies. And that works to his benefit. The concept of “fighting spirit” and “worthy challenger” doesn’t always work in the promo heavy-WWE, where interferences abound on both the babyface and heel side.

For the NJPW faithful, they understand the intent behind Nak’s character, but for everyone else it makes more sense to hone in on the aspect of overcoming his enemies. Not only that, it also makes Nak feel much more of a threat, someone who notices every combat weakness and doesn’t hesitate to exploit it. I could definitely see a reign with defenses focusing on in-ring acumen, with Nak slowly targeting body parts and breaking his opponent down before securing the pin.

On the negative, this promo (and the intent behind it) skewed a little too close to the Wyatt Sicks for my taste. While the presentation of the two acts is different, their promos lean into the same themes a bit too much. It feels as if Triple H is slowly finding his own tropes when it comes to booking heel acts. Currently they lean into one of two camps: unhinged hater who thinks they’re in the right, or master physical manipulator that thrives on intimidation.

Grade: C+

DIY’S NEXT MOVE

Latest Developments:

Over the past few months, both DIY & The Street Profits have repeatedly tried to reclaim the WWE Tag Team Championships, but failed repeatedly.

While Johnny Gargano remained friends with champions Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin (MCMG), Tommaso Ciampa began to grow ruthless, telling Johnny they needed to remain focused on reclaiming their titles. Gargano eventually joined Ciampa, as they laid out The Profits and claimed their title shot, becoming WWE Tag Team Championships a second time.

Last week, the new champs cut a promo apologizing for having to beat up MCMG, but showing no remorse.

Analysis:

Again, not much to report here, just a quick little promo to keep the tag champs in the audience’s mind. I can get behind these quick character beats for any champ not in an active storyline. It’s a quick and seamless way to remind us who the title holders are, giving everyone on the roster a tangible goal to reach and keeping the belts on TV.

The promo seemed to hint that MCMG’s involvement with this storyline is nearing its conclusion, likely following a rematch. While their reign was great, it often felt like their characterization was just “expert tag team”. With no belts to fuel their matches, I’m hopeful MCMG’s next storyline will do more to show off their personalities now that they’ve been cemented as in the audience’s minds.

Meanwhile, The Profits will likely re-enter into the storyline, and I’m incredibly excited. Both DIY and The Profits have a brotherly relationship, yet their promo styles are completely different. With Gargano and Ciampa finally able to spit their trademark intensity as heels, we should receive plenty of chances for The Profits to prove they’ve found their next gear on the mic. Somehow, despite years of failed pushes, the history feels there for this to be the feud that finally pushes the Profits to the next level.

Grade: B

JIMMY USO vs. DREW MCINTYRE

Latest Developments:

Following his injury at Survivor Series, Jimmy Uso made an appearance on Smackdown last week. He thanked the fans for having the OG Bloodline’s back during the WaGames match and pondered what was next. After watching his various siblings achieve solo fame with pride, Uso said it was his turn.

Suddenly, Drew McIntyre made his return to Smackdown and laid out Uso, having continued to vow revenge on the Original Bloodline for their injustices in the past. McIntyre continued to beat down Uso before leaving. Later, Nick Aldis revealed that he wouldn’t transfer McIntyre to Smackdown if he didn’t behave himself, but McIntyre was unmoved.

Analysis:

With Roman Reigns taking on Sikoa alone and Sami Zayn teasing a solo Kevin Owens feud, it felt as if Jimmy Uso would yet again be relegated to the sidelines. This promo felt like a worked-shoot, a wink and a nod to the audience that Uso wasn’t being Janetty-d by the top brass. Aside from that, this was easily Jimmy’s best babyface work on the mic, alternating heartfelt gratitude and the trademark Ucey confidence.

Uso’s singles run aspirations are interesting, as there isn’t a ready-made slot for him to fill in the title scene. With Drew McIntyre kickstarting an altercation, we could be in for a Jimmy redemption arc similar to Jey’s arc when he first went solo in 2023. McIntyre always does his best work when opposite a wrestler he has a valid reason to hate. 2024 was one of McIntyre’s best years, leveling up on the mic far beyond his usual fare. If Jimmy can hold his own against a McIntyre tirade, it could unlock a new level of babyface support with a markedly different tone than Jey’s more freewheeling confident “Yeetman” character.

Overall, this pairing felt fresh, new, and injected a jolt of life into Smackdown in advance of the new year. I hope they don’t lean too far into the “authority figure threatens to ban wrestler for being too hostile” shtick, or they risk McIntyre feeling too similar to Kevin Owens. On Twitter, McIntyre made the comparison himself, comparing Owens’ actions to his own. But that’s a complaint to be lodged when the time comes. For now? Give me more.

Grade: B+

THE NEW BLOODLINE vs. LA KNIGHT & FRIENDS

Latest Developments:

Following their violent dispatching of US title contenders LA Knight and Andrade, the remainder of The New Bloodline advanced on the defiant Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight and Andrade fought back, outnumbering the now-diminished New Bloodline following the injuries sustained to Tonga Loa & Bronson Reed at Survivor Series.

Solo Sikoa got on the mic, furiously stating his anger at losing two of his soldiers. He claimed The New Bloodline would not be taken as a joke, and they would destroy everyone in their path who refused to acknowledge HIM, the rightful Tribal Chief.

Last week, Knight took on Sikoa in a solo match, winning by DQ. Post-match, The New Bloodline jumped Knight, as well as Andrade and Apollo Crews coming out to help.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns cut a promo vowing to take back the ula fala and the title of Tribal Chief, challenging Sikoa to Tribal Combat on the Raw Netflix premiere next month.

Analysis:

The singles match is on, ladies and gentlemen! Following Wargames, all eyes were on Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa’s rivalry. Following his promo several weeks ago about refusing to accept disrespect, it was obvious that Sikoa was on a collision course with Reigns. We’ve seen Sikoa become the most dangerous version of himself on the mic and in the ring, yet Reigns has often felt hampered by the mental baggage of his time as WWE’s top heel. When the two meet in singles competition, there’ll be nowhere to hide, and Reigns will have to go up against the enforcer at his most invulnerable. I’m curious to see whether we finally see Reigns show some vulnerability and drop the “boss in control” façade. After all, even during his historic reign, Reigns showed contrition when Sikoa showed hints at getting mad. Seeing him quiver at Sikoa would be a huge moment for the unshakeable OTC. Regardless, it definitely feels like this singles match will be the impetus to set up Reigns’ character base going into Wrestlemania.

Meanwhile, with the Original Bloodline seemingly off on their own adventures, The New Bloodline looks like it’ll be occupied with the midcarders. LA Knight impressed in his pre-match promo, solidifying he’s resuming his feud with The Bloodline moving forward. Knight went the distance last year at Crown Jewel 2023, so it’ll be interesting to see if his dynamic to Sikoa is any different. This feud feels tailor-made to reinvigorate Knight’s character following a boring title run, as Knight’s promos often work the best when odds are stacked against him. I’m curious to see just how far Knight winds up tangling with The Bloodline. Knight ought to get a singles feud for Wrestlemania, and with Sikoa likely up against Reigns, what is Knight’s place on the card? It’s hard to say, but this segment gave me just enough to pique my interest for next week.

Grade: A-

BRAUN STROWMAN vs. CARMELO HAYES

Latest Developments:

Several weeks ago, with the transfer window looming, Carmelo Hayes tried to threaten Nick Aldis for better opportunities by claiming he’d jump ship to Raw. Aldis called his bluff, claiming he had a special opponent in mind for him.

Last week, Hayes’ opponent was revealed to be a returning Braun Strowman, who quickly and brutally stomped Hayes into another dimension.

After brushing off Pretty Deadly’s advances, Strowman was invited to “The Grayson Waller Effect” tonight by Grayson Waller & Austin Theory, which he begrudgingly accepted.

Analysis:

So it looks like the return of Braun Strowman will be a return to the gimmick that made him famous: him squashing annoying heels like fleas under his boot. While Strowman running through people is endlessly entertaining, I can’t help but be a bit underwhelmed. Following his neck injury from 2023, Strowman has taken a noticeable step down in the ring, and his return earlier this year satisfied the need for many to see him squash heels. We’re pretty sure JD McDonagh’s ribs still haven’t recovered.

That being said, Strowman returning as a face yet again by squashing Hayes feels a little boring. They could be doing more interesting things with him as a heel, at this point in his career where he could lean more on his menacing look rather than trying to be a ring general at this point.

Additionally, Hayes felt like the wrong choice to be on the losing end of a squash. After his feud with Andrade petered off in a triple threat finish, Hayes needed a bigger win to re-establish himself. It feels like WWE is leaning a little too far into the egotistical clown part of his gimmick, when the original interpretation was a talented wrestler whose ego often was his downfall. This squash made Hayes look like a joke, and he’s not the right wrestler for that treatment right now. Theory & Waller, however? They’re established enough to handle it, and watching Strowman destroy the “Grayson Waller effect” set tonight will be an absolute treat.

Grade: C

CODY RHODES vs. KEVIN OWENS

Latest Developments:

Since turning heel, Kevin Owens set his sights on Cody Rhodes for his supposed hypocrisy in allying with The Bloodline. After several brawls that left a trail of destruction, Rhodes challenged Owens to a title match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, while Owens was suspended from WWE due to excessive violence (having put Rhodes’ ally Randy Orton indefinitely on the shelf with a banned piledriver).

On the go-home episode of Smackdown, Rhodes tried to say his final thoughts on the feud but was interrupted by Owens from his car. Owens continually ran down Rhodes’ accomplishments and selfishness, before Rhodes ran to confront him and a HUGE pull-apart brawl broke out leaving Owens standing tall.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Rhodes walked out with the famed “Winged Eagle” championship belt as an ode to the retro presentation.

Following their match, Owens was fixated on the belt. After a fierce war involving multiple ref bumps, Owens tried to cheat using a chair but Rhodes beat him to it and secured the win over Owens to close the show. Following the show, Owens beat Rhodes again once the show concluded, signifying their fight was not over.

On social media, Owens revealed he stole the “Winged Eagle” and believed himself to be the rightful winner of the match.

Analysis:

Going into Saturday Night’s Main Event, I had expressed disappointment that Rhodes’ rivalries recently almost seemed to de-emphasize that he was the champion. While making feuds personal is a Rhodes staple, and the character work was done very well, not including the WWE Championship as part of the build felt like an odd choice on the road to Wrestlemania.

That’s why the sudden pivot to the ”Real World’s Championship” angle felt rushed to me. The Winged Eagle belt’s return, while popular to diehard fans, wasn’t set up well. If I was a casual, Owens’ sudden focus on the belt rather than single-minded violence would have read as a weird character moment. It felt like a rushed addition to the story that almost took away from the “grudge match” vibe the feud had going into the event.

It seems like Rhodes will be taking a holiday break while Owens proclaims himself to be the real world champ. I like this idea for several reasons. It leans into Owens’ descent into full hypocrisy, not respecting the match’s results and blaming Rhodes for cheating when he himself planned to cheat first. Additionally, the match itself gave Rhodes’ character a much-needed edge that he’ll hopefully retain for Wrestlemania. When Rhodes returns, he’ll return to a hot storyline with a burnoff likely at Royal Rumble. With the belt now back in Rhodes’ hands, that would set him up perfectly for Wrestlemania 41.

Overall, a rushed build and a so-so match to end this chapter for the feud. But, an intriguing setup that will set up the WWE Champion beautifully for Wrestlemania, complete with a new brutal edge and audiences’ focus squarely on the belt he holds.

Grade: B-