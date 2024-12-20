VIP AUDIO 12/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (12-17-2006): WWE Armageddon PPV Roundtable discussing Cena & Batista vs. King Booker’s Court, Undertaker vs. Kennedy, Boogeyman vs. Miz (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE Armageddon PPV PPV Roundtable from Dec. 17, 2006. PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill, James Caldwell, and Bruce Mitchell discuss the WWE Armageddon PPV. The event included John Cena & Batista vs. King Booker & Finlay, Undertaker vs. Mr. Kennedy, Kane vs. MVP, plus Chavo, Kristal Marshall, Ashley Massaro, Gregory Helms, Boogeyman, Miz, The Hardys, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

