WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/20): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 20, 2024

Where: Hartford, Conn. at XL Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,131 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 20,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Johnny Gargano vs. Alex Shelley

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/13): Keller’s report on Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight, final SNME hype with Cody and KO, Women’s U.S. Title Semi-Finals

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Ivar on how close he came to retiring due to a neck injury, bringing back the War Raiders name, the idea of breaking up his team with Erik, and why they stuck with their WWE names