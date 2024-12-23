VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise – Christmas Party, Pt. 1: Vans, Vertebreakers, Villanos, and Vengeance – a “V” good chat with Justin Shapiro (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L welcomes everyone to the 2024 ProWres Paradise Christmas Party! Part 1 sees Justin Shapiro return to the show to march even closer to the finish line of the “Just A to Z” series. This year, it’s the letter “V” on the agenda, and that brings with it some very weighty introspective questions about Vince McMahon’s affect on our lives, some lighter banter about VHS memories, detailed analysis about Villano III Jr., and Justin’s sordid past with Viscera and Vampiro. The perfect kick-off to three days of festive fun from your friends at ProWres Paradise!

