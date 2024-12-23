VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Christmas Collision Special review, Ricochet heel turn is working, latest on C2 standings, Worlds End preview (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this episode of "Collision Cafe," Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Housekeeping

01:13 AEW Christmas Collision Special Review

05:25 Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay Match Analysis

15:20 Adam Cole and MJF Face Off

24:14 Women’s Division Highlights

37:51 Continental Classic Matches and Analysis

53:48 Darby vs. Ospreay: A Clean Win

01:00:42 Predictions and Speculations

01:04:02 Continental Classic Spoilers

