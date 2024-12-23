VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Christmas Collision Special review, Ricochet heel turn is working, latest on C2 standings, Worlds End preview (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of "Collision Cafe," Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Housekeeping
- 01:13 AEW Christmas Collision Special Review
- 05:25 Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay Match Analysis
- 15:20 Adam Cole and MJF Face Off
- 24:14 Women’s Division Highlights
- 37:51 Continental Classic Matches and Analysis
- 53:48 Darby vs. Ospreay: A Clean Win
- 01:00:42 Predictions and Speculations
- 01:04:02 Continental Classic Spoilers
