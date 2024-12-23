News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 12/23 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Christmas Collision Special review, Ricochet heel turn is working, latest on C2 standings, Worlds End preview (79 min.)

December 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Housekeeping
  • 01:13 AEW Christmas Collision Special Review
  • 05:25 Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay Match Analysis
  • 15:20 Adam Cole and MJF Face Off
  • 24:14 Women’s Division Highlights
  • 37:51 Continental Classic Matches and Analysis
  • 53:48 Darby vs. Ospreay: A Clean Win
  • 01:00:42 Predictions and Speculations
  • 01:04:02 Continental Classic Spoilers

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024