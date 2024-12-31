FREE PODCAST 12/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Narayanan: Did Punk or Seth go too far, Women’s IC Final set, on-site report from Houston, chat interactions (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Tej Narayanan to discuss an eventful final Raw on USA Network including an epic closing exchange between C.M. Punk and Seth Rollins. Did Seth go too far taking a dig at Punk not having kids? Did Punk cross any lines or did he just KO Seth effectively on merit? Also, the women’s IC Title Tournament final now saw and more with chat and live caller interaction throughout. They also talked with an on-site correspondent who attended in Houston and talked about crowd enthusiasm and the dark main event after Raw went off the air.

